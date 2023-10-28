[1/2]Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on June 22, 2020. Reuters/Blair Gable/File Photo Get licensing rights

OTTAWA, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its key overnight rate intact when it announces its decision on Wednesday, largely due to a slowdown in economic growth, but recent data showed It appears that inflation is decreasing. ,

The central bank will probably raise interest rates and keep them at a 22-year high of 5.0% for at least six months, after 10 increases since March last year, according to a Reuters poll of economists published on Friday.

Inflation ran at more than 8% last year, but it unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% in September, from 4.0% in August.

“Canadian inflation eased in September, paving the way for the BoC to keep policy rates steady on Wednesday,” Priscilla Thiagamurthy, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

The probability of a rise in the currency market was 43% on Wednesday, ahead of the September inflation data. By Tuesday, they had reduced it to 14%.

The policy announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

The Bank of Canada (BoC) said in July that inflation would remain above its 2% target by mid-2025 and growth would stall. Along with the rate decision, the BOC will also release an updated economic forecast.

Governor Tiff Macklem said earlier this month that the economy was not headed for a “severe recession.”

Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, said the BoC’s 1.8% year-on-year growth forecast for the fourth quarter would likely be revised down to closer to 1%. Canada’s economy stalled in July and rebounded only slightly in August after contracting in the second quarter.

Wage pressures and stubborn core inflation could leave the bank open to future rate hikes, economists said.

“The Canadian labor market remains strong, with ongoing wage pressures, so the BoC is likely to rule out additional hikes entirely,” Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said in a note. Not there.”

