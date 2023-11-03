Bank of America warns of deposit delays affecting many banks

Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that their deposits may be delayed due to an issue affecting many banks. According to DownDetector, customers at Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo have reported issues Friday morning. The spokesperson confirmed to CNN that some direct deposits have not been updated. “We are aware that some direct deposits have not been updated because the payroll company has not sent them to us yet,” the spokesperson said. “We will post them as soon as we can but we don’t know the timing yet.” An industry source told CNN that the issue appears to be related to the Automated Clearing House (ACH), a network for processing transactions. The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific problem. In a message to customers Friday, Bank of America said, “Some deposits may be temporarily delayed.” The message states that deposits may be delayed from Friday. “This issue is affecting many financial institutions.” “Your accounts will remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received,” the message from Bank of America said. “You do not need to take any action.” Neither the Federal Reserve nor the US Treasury Department were immediately available for comment. Neither bank provided any comment. The ACH system is at the foundation of the American banking system, enabling banks to Send electronic credit and debit payments. Businesses use the ACH system to direct deposit their employees’ paychecks and customers use it to pay mortgages and utility bills directly. ACH is operated by the Federal Reserve Banks and the Electronic Payment Network.

Source: www.wmur.com