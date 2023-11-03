Bank of America warns banking industry of deposit delays cnn business

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

A customer uses an ATM outside a Bank of America branch

Several US banks were affected by deposit delays on Friday due to an error in the payment processing network, according to the Federal Reserve.

Bank of America alerted customers that their deposits may be delayed due to an issue affecting many banks. A Chase spokesperson confirmed to CNN that some of its customers’ direct deposits have not been updated.

According to DownDetector, customers at Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo have reported problems Friday morning.

Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, complained that they did not get paid on Friday.

Banks stressed that customers’ deposits should remain safe.

The Federal Reserve alerted banks Friday afternoon that the problem was caused by a “processing issue” at the private-sector operator of the Automated Clearing House (ACH), a national network for processing transactions.

The ACH system allows banks to send electronic payments to each other. Everything from direct deposited paychecks to customer bill payments for mortgages and utility bills flow through this system.

The Fed said an “error” in one batch of payments caused a delay in processing the payments.

The Clearing House, the private sector operator of ACH, confirmed to CNN that it “experienced a processing issue” with a batch of bank transactions.

Clearinghouse spokesman Greg McSweeney said the problem was caused by a “manual error” and was not linked to a cybersecurity issue.

“TCH is working with the affected financial institutions on this matter,” McSweeney said in a statement.

There was no update on when the problem would be resolved.

Some frustrated bank customers complained on social media about the delay in deposits.

“@BankofAmerica where is my money and will you pay my bills due today?” a user on Said.

In a message to customers Friday, Bank of America said, “Some deposits may be temporarily delayed.”

The message said deposits may be delayed from Friday due to an “issue impacting multiple financial institutions.”

“Your accounts will remain secure and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received,” the message from Bank of America said. “You do not need to take any action.”

“A system issue impacted ACH debits and credits sent to us as well as other banks,” Chase said in a statement to CNN. “The originators of these deposits are working to resend the payment files and we will post them as soon as possible.”

The issue does not appear to be a bank-specific problem, an industry source told CNN.

The US bank said in a statement it was aware of an “industry-wide technical issue” affecting some deposits.

“Customer accounts will remain protected and balances will be updated when deposits are received,” the US bank said. “At this time we do not have any estimate of time. Customers do not need to take any action.

In a post on Twitter, Wells Fargo told customers it is “aware of the deposit issue” and “working on a solution.”

Neither the Federal Reserve nor the US Treasury Department were immediately available for comment.

ACH is operated by the Federal Reserve Bank and the Electronic Payments Network.

