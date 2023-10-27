Bank of America says the S&P 500 could fall another 5% and test a key support level that was previously lower.

According to Bank of America, the S&P 500 could fall another 5% to test a key support level.

BofA’s Michael Hartnett highlighted the S&P 500’s 200-week moving average as an important line in the sand.

it 2022, 2018, 2016 and 2011 have marked lows for stocks.

According to Bank of America, the 10% decline in the S&P 500 since late July is putting the index very close to a key technical support level.

Investment strategist Michael Hartnett said in a Thursday note that 3,941 is an important level to watch for the S&P 500, as it represents the index’s rising 200-week moving average. The selloff to that mark represents a 5% decline from the current level of about 4,143.

The 200-week moving average measures the average price of the S&P 500 over the past four years, and it has been rising steadily since 2012. The S&P 500 has had a tendency to test this line during periods of market stress over the past decade.

Market selloffs in 2016, 2018, and 2022 drove the S&P 500’s 200-week average to almost pennies, after which the index quickly bounced off that level and then continued its multiyear uptrend.

The 200-week moving average was briefly violated and did not hold as initial support during the COVID-19 selloff in March 2020.

A sustained decline in the 200-week moving average looks more likely as the S&P 500 equal-weight index has fallen below the level that Hartnett marked as significant.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 recently broke below a short-term technical support level: the 4,180 to 4,195 range, according to Fairlead Strategies’ Katie Stockton.

But there are signs that investors are starting to take advantage of the recent decline in mega-cap tech stocks, with Hartnett noting that the tech sector saw its biggest inflows in eight weeks after investors bought $2.0 billion worth of stocks.

“Investors are buying dips in tech,” he said.

