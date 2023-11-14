Bank of America says October inflation report 'broke the back of hiking cycle' and signals Fed may raise rates

Bank of America changed its Fed outlook on Tuesday after a softer-than-expected CPI report.

The strategists wrote that they believe the rate-hike cycle has now ended.

October CPI came in at 3.2% year-on-year, down from 3.7% in September.

Lower-than-expected inflation readings in October prompted Bank of America on Tuesday to change its outlook on further interest rate hikes, with strategists declaring that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle is over.

Inflation came in at 3.2% year-on-year in October, down from 3.7% in September and the lowest reading since June. Meanwhile, core inflation rose 4% year-on-year, below consensus forecasts.

In its note Tuesday, the bank called the report “the straw that broke the back of the hiking cycle.” Earlier this week, the bank had argued that Fed officials were leaning toward no hike in December, though it had still taken a “wait and see” approach with incoming data. In the bank’s view, Tuesday’s benign reading confirmed that forecast.

“Therefore, we have changed our Fed call,” the strategists said. “We now think the hiking cycle is over. The markets agree: at the time of this writing, they are pricing the chances of another hike at less than 10%.”

Bank of America said the Fed would need a significant re-acceleration in inflation to resume raising its benchmark rate in 2024, a scenario that does not occur in the firm’s base case.

Strategists expect the cuts to begin in June 2024 and proceed at a pace of one cut per quarter.

“The October CPI report is undeniably good news,” the strategists said. “However, we must remember that September was bad news and monthly inflation data can be very volatile. We have seen significant deflation to date, he said, which is good news for the Fed. The road ahead will be bumpy. is likely to remain, but we believe further deflation is likely in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the stock market reflected BofA’s optimism.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 had climbed 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up more than 2%.

Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said Tuesday that the S&P 500’s strong gains over the past several days point to an uptick in seasonality, and the index should move higher as the year winds down.

“The S&P 500 yesterday confirmed its breakout above minor resistance from the daily cloud model in a positive short-term technical catalyst,” Stockton said. “The breakout increases the chances of a test of more significant resistance near 4,600 between now and the end of the year.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com