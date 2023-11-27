Bank of America says interest rates are going to be cut next year

Bank of America has predicted that the Fed will cut interest rates in mid-2024.

He feels that the country can achieve a soft landing next year also.

Still, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is not considering a rate cut right now.

Americans may finally get some financial relief in 2024.

On Monday, Bank of America released its outlook for the coming year, and after a year of low inflation and no recession as the U.S. continues to recover from the pandemic, the bank estimates that the U.S. Can cut interest rates. ,

While the bank expects Americans will soon feel the impact of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes over the past two years, which “will ultimately weaken growth and push up the unemployment rate,” it predicts a soft landing, with The country can continue to fight inflation while avoiding a serious economic recession.

“2023 defied almost everyone’s expectations: a recession that never came, rate cuts that didn’t materialize, bond markets that didn’t boom except in short-term, terrible booms, and surging equities that left most investors in pain. Those who remain cautiously underweight,” BofA head of global research Candace Browning said in a statement.

“We expect 2024 to be the year when central banks can successfully plan for a soft landing, although recognize that the downside risks may outweigh the upside risks,” he said.

Michael Gapen, head of the bank’s U.S. economics team, expects the first Fed rate cut in June and a pace of cuts of about 25 basis points per quarter through the end of the year. However, the bank noted that there is “policy uncertainty” as the presidential election approaches, and this could have an impact on interest rates depending on the candidates’ economic outlook.

As Insider previously reported, the point at which experts predict an interest rate cut in the US varies. UBS economists predicted earlier this month that the Fed would start cutting in March, while Vanguard economists predicted rate cuts in the second half of 2024.

When it comes to the Federal Reserve, he doesn’t think interest rate cuts should be at the forefront of Americans’ minds right now. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a November press conference after the central bank announced it would continue to hold off on rate hikes that he was “not talking about a rate cut.”

“We are still very focused on the first question, which is have we achieved a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to get inflation consistently down to 2% over time? That’s the question. That’s what we’re focusing on,” Powell said.

However, Powell acknowledged that the economy is moving in the right direction. The consumer price index, which measures inflation, rose 3.2% year-on-year in October, down from 3.7% a month earlier. Powell said he still does not anticipate a recession this year, and “the risk of doing too much versus the risk of doing too little is getting closer to balance.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com