BofA has warned that the US could see a $46 billion wave of distressed high-yield debt next year.

This is because defaults are accelerating and the pace could increase by 1.5 times in the next year.

Experts have warned that defaults and bankruptcies could peak as early as 2024 due to higher interest rates.

Bank of America has warned that markets should prepare for a wave of distressed debt as corporate defaults accelerate due to higher borrowing costs.

The central bank raised its fed funds rate target to the highest level since 2001 as the bank’s strategists expected more pain to arise from higher interest rates.

“We expect the pace of defaults to continue through 2024,” Bank of America warned in a note Friday. “From $30 billion in face value of DM USD HY over the last 12 months, we project a 1.5x growth trajectory to $46 billion over the next year assuming a 3.4% default rate.”

The bank said most of these defaults are likely to occur in three sectors, including an estimated $14 billion of distressed loans in technology, media and telecom, $13 billion in the health sector and $8 billion in the cable sector.

Strategists said that amounts to $35 billion in those three sectors alone, or about 75% of all high-yield defaults expected next year.

Certainly, benchmark Treasury yields have fallen sharply this week after hitting their highest level in 16 years last month.

But effective yields on some high-yield corporate debt are trading between 8%-9%, according to the ICE Bank of America US High Yield Index.

Effective yields for some high-yield loans are trading around 8%-9%. federal Reserve

Experts are warning of a wave of market defaults and bankruptcies, especially if interest rates remain high for a long time.

Fitch Ratings recently forecast that high-yield bond default rates will be between 4.5% and 5% by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab estimates that total US bankruptcies and loan defaults could peak in the first quarter of 2024.

