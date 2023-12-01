Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) BofA Securities, its investment banking division, has been fined $24 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The regulator has accused the entity of manipulating the US Treasury secondary market by engaging in 717 cases of spoofing and other supervisory failures over six years.

Spoofing involves creating fake trading activity by placing orders that are not intended to be executed but rather to deceive other traders into trading against legitimate orders. FINRA revealed that two of the company’s traders manipulated markets using this deceptive practice between October 2014 and February 2021.

Additionally, FINRA found that as of November 2015, BofA Securities lacked a strong supervisory system to detect spoofing at Treasury. Even after that, the system was ineffective at identifying manual spoofing by traders, as it was designed primarily to detect spoofing by trading algorithms.

BAC’s response to the matter

BofA Securities settled the case by agreeing to FINRA’s findings. However, the company neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

Additionally, Bank of America disclosed that it has proactively addressed supervisory concerns over the years. The bank revealed that it has implemented a multi-pronged approach that includes enhanced monitoring, increased staffing, extensive training and updated policies.

Is BAC a good buy now?

The company’s diversified business offerings, better loan portfolio mix and strong capital position help instill confidence in the stock. Additionally, investors should note that BAC has an attractive dividend yield of 3.04%, which is well above the financial sector average of 2.1%.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Bank of America stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on nine Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell. The average BAC stock price target of $33.76 suggests 10.7% upside potential.

Source: www.tipranks.com