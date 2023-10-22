Bank of America, MasterCard, the NRA and others are lobbying for cannabis banking reform – who knew? - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Many institutions have included the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act in their lobbying disclosures for the third quarter of 2023.

In an analysis of new congressional lobbying disclosures, the NY-based outlet found that Bank of America BAC, master card MA, the NRA, glaxosmithkline GSK and other institutions are lobbying on cannabis banking reform.

“Recently, several other notable names joined the lobbying for the SAFER Act,” Alison Martin, co-founder of Cannabis Wire and author of the report, wrote.

Cannabis Banking Reform

The SAFER Banking Act was designed to provide legal cannabis businesses access to banks and financial institutions that have been off limits until now because cannabis is still a federal illegal substance. On September 27, the SAFER Banking Act passed in the Senate Banking Committee and is expected to move to the full Senate and then the House.

In a weekend story, Cannabis Wire noted that cannabis banking reform has attracted more congressional lobbying attention than any other cannabis legislation. Lobbyists now include the following corporations and organizations, some of which previously lobbied on cannabis banking or other related issues and have either re-emerged or changed the language around their priorities.

master card

The credit card company first lobbied on cannabis banking in 2019 and 2020, but paused until this quarter when it included the SAFER Banking Act in its most recent disclosures. In July, MasterCard made headlines when it banned all marijuana transactions on its debit cards, exacerbating an already dangerous situation for cannabis dispensaries, which are obliged to conduct all of their business on a cash-only basis.

National Rifle Association

Two lobbying disclosures in particular were included, without indicating any position in the NRA.

Bank of America

The BOA also included “issues relating to S. 2860, the SECURE Banking Act, provision of financial services” in its disclosure.

A Bank of America spokesperson told Cannabis Wire He The financial institution has no comment on its lobbying disclosures and takes no position on the bill.

Chicago Board Options Exchange

Chicago Board Options Exchange, The creator of the world’s first and largest options exchanges incorporated the SAFE Banking Act into its disclosures this year.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which recently joined with the Maine Cannabis Union, also included support for the SAFE Banking Act in its disclosure for the first time in the third quarter of this year. The IAM represents more than 600,000 workers in more than 200 industries.

glaxosmithkline

GlaxoSmithKline, which lobbied on specific hemp and CBD legislation in 2021, recently revealed that it lobbied the FDA regarding CBD regulations and its marketing as a supplement or food additive in the third quarter of this year.

What will happen next?

Things could change for banking reform if the DEA accepts the recent suggestion made by the Department of Health and Human Services to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act. This would represent a significant change to its Schedule I status, one of the main reasons why cannabis companies remain denied banking access.

