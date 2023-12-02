Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

According to Bank of America, the “buy” signal shining on stocks has ended.

The bank pointed to its Bull and Bear Contrarian Indicator, which is in neutral territory.

This is because stocks are near overbought levels, with 62% of global indices crossing key boundaries.

According to Bank of America, the “buy” signal flashing in the stock market is now over, as investors who jumped on the latest rally are pushing the market closer to overbought levels.

The bank pointed to its Bull and Bear Indicator, a contrarian stock market gauge that signals buying when investors are too bearish on equities, and vice versa.

In October, the indicator turned bullish due to investors being “extremely bearish” on equities. But according to BofA, it has since reached neutral territory.

“Note that the BofA bull and bear contrarian ‘buy’ signal initiated on October 19 expired last week,” a team of strategists led by the bank’s Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday.

While other areas of the market, such as US Treasuries, have not been overbought, stocks are “getting there”, strategists warn, noting that 62% of global stock indexes are above their 50-day and 200-day levels. Daily moving averages are higher.

“If you catch it, there’s no need to chase it,” the note said.

The change comes amid a surprise rally in the US equity market, with the S&P 500 rising 9% last month as investors took advantage of cooling inflation news and heightened expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Markets are now pricing in a 57% chance that rates will fall below their current levels by the first quarter of next year.

But there are signs that equities may not be able to sustain their gains. For example, there were $2.6 billion inflows into stocks last week, down from the $40 billion recorded in the previous two weeks, Hartnett’s team previously said.

And according to Morgan Stanley, some parts of the economy are already showing signs of a recession, with the pain facing American companies and households masked by strong GDP growth.

In fact, according to Philadelphia Fed data, more than half of the US states may already be in recession, given that most of them are already seeing a decline in their economies.

However, Bank of America recently walked back its view that the economy could slide into a mild recession this year, given a sustained decline in inflation through 2023. The bank has also increased its bets on the stock market in 2024, predicting that the S&P 500 could touch a level. A fresh all-time high by the end of next year.

Source: finance.yahoo.com