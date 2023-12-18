Bank of America had warned of a mild recession at the beginning of the year. Now, it says the Fed is close to a soft landing

In January, Bank of America was one of several investment banks that believed the US economy was headed for a recession. The bank warned that the Federal Reserve raising interest rates too quickly to fight inflation would eventually lead to a slow stagnation of the economy. But as the year went on, economic data pleasantly surprised Wall Street, leading Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen to change his recession forecast.

In June, Gapen argued that rather than experiencing a mild recession in the fourth quarter of 2023, the US was likely to fall into an even deeper “growth recession” in 2024. Then, in August, he abandoned calls for a recession altogether. Due to the resilience of the labor market and consumer spending amid the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Reiterating some of the Beatles’ lyrics, Gapen captioned the note where he detailed his new, more optimistic forecast: “Don’t imagine any recession, it’s easy if you try.”

Now, seasoned economists have become even more optimistic after several positive GDP, inflation and retail sales reports. Consumers’ ability to continue spending even amid rising borrowing costs has convinced Gapen that the vaunted “soft landing” – where the Fed is able to control inflation without precipitating a job-killing recession – is a reality. It is being made.

“While there are many ways the U.S. economy could develop, the Fed appears closer than ever to ‘sticking the landing,’” he wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

“Even softer landing”

Gapen explained on Monday that his initial call was based only on history. At the beginning of the year, “rising inflation” and “a Fed that was willing to err on the side of doing at least something in its fight to bring down inflation” convinced him that there would be economic pain ahead. Only one of the 11 periods of rapidly rising interest rates over a 60-year period resulted in a “soft landing”, making it much less likely this time.

Now, however, Gapen says his economic outlook was “very negative”, as both consumers and businesses have shown “significant resilience” to higher rates.

“As the calendar turns to 2024, we further revise our outlook toward an even softer landing for the US,” he wrote on Monday, arguing that the Fed signaled “the potential start of a rate cut cycle.” ” may get a boost. Economy in 2024.

Bank of America’s new outlook for the US economy includes increased economic growth as well as lower inflation and unemployment. The bank expects GDP growth to be 1.2% in 2024, 0.6 percentage points higher than its previous forecast; The unemployment rate declined from 4.4% to 4.2%; And inflation, measured by the personal consumption expenditure price index, eased to 2.2% from 2.4%.

Gapen said the economy’s strength in 2024 will be driven by consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of US gross domestic product. Even though many consumers are pessimistic about their prospects, they continue to spend this holiday season. Retail sales in November rose 4.1% from a year earlier as shoppers spent money on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday discounts.

According to Gapen, one reason for resilient consumer spending is “elevated net worth.” The stock market’s 23% rise so far this year, coupled with years of rising home prices, have made many Americans richer. According to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, the average net worth of American households is expected to increase 37% to $192,900 between 2019 and 2022.

The increase in Americans’ wealth means that consumer spending trends are likely to continue as long as the labor market remains strong, Gapen said. And inflation is likely to soften from a four-decade high of more than 9% in June 2022 to just 3.1% in November.

“Incoming data are indicating that the US economy may simultaneously enjoy both modest growth and deflation,” the veteran economist wrote.

The American economy is built differently

Falling inflation and resilient growth is not a common combination for most economies, but Gapen believes the US has “changed structurally” over the past decade, making it more resilient to higher interest rates. For example, in the housing market, lending standards have improved, and the number of adjustable rate mortgages has declined since the 2008 global financial crisis (GFC). These often risky interest-rate-sensitive mortgages are now only 9.2%. in the market, compared to about 35% during the housing boom leading up to the GFC.

At the same time, Gapen said that many of the factors driving the increase in US inflation over the past few years have been related to supply shocks during the pandemic era, which are now subsiding.

“The supply-side improvement has helped bring inflation down more quickly than we and the Fed anticipated,” he said. “This opens the door to a decline in inflation without putting policymakers in a position to impose significant demand destruction.”

Source: fortune.com