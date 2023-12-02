Bank Nizwa empowers individual business owners with Shariah-compliant commercial finance

Muscat: Recognizing the value and potential of entrepreneurs in economic advancement, Bank Nizwa, the leading Islamic bank of the Sultanate of Oman, empowers its customers to transform their entrepreneurial ambitions into successful business ventures through its innovative ‘Commercial Finance for Individuals’ program Committed to making. , This unique offering is part of the Bank’s comprehensive suite of innovative products and services that is geared towards ensuring a financially stable future for its customers.

Designed specifically for salaried individuals looking to embark on the entrepreneurial journey, the commercial finance offering is rooted in the Shariah principles of Murabaha and Ijarah, ensuring adherence to Islamic methods of financing. Keeping in mind the diverse business needs of individuals, this program facilitates the acquisition of a spectrum of assets for a business through automotive, real estate and personal finance.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Mohammed Al Ghassani, Deputy General Manager – Retail Banking, Bank Nizwa, said, “Business owners are the engines of economic growth. With innovative ideas, they contribute to generating wealth and job opportunities while enhancing the competitiveness of the industry. At Bank Nizwa, we are committed to developing streamlined and effective financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the dynamic business owners sector. Our commercial finance proposition for individuals goes beyond mere transactions; This is a tool that can turn entrepreneurial dreams into reality.”

Bank Nizwa’s commercial finance for individuals aligns with its mission to help individuals achieve financial freedom. With transparent policies, highly competitive profit rates and repayment periods of up to 120 months, this offer allows customers to benefit from favorable financing terms and additional flexibility in managing finances.

Under the offer, the auto finance option is applicable on any vehicle registered with a red number plate, including taxis, trucks, transport buses and heavy machinery.

To avail auto finance, customers only need to ensure that the property is formally registered with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and is accompanied by a valid title deed. For customers interested in real estate finance, this offering covers properties classified as commercial or agricultural land in the title deeds. This includes a variety of options ranging from shops to industrial land and warehouses. Additionally, the personal finance category accommodates a wide range of assets acquired specifically for business purposes, including, but not limited to, industrial printers, shop equipment, and other similar assets.

While each category of financing has been carefully tailored to accommodate the specific needs of its discerning customers, Bank Nizwa has also established exclusive arrangements with dealers to enhance the processing experience, facilitating easy access to the required assets.

Bank Nizwa’s unwavering commitment to the landscape of local business owners reflects its dedication to advancing economic opportunities and aligns seamlessly with its purpose of contributing to the economic growth and social well-being of the country.

Source: timesofoman.com