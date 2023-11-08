Bank Governor Bailey is ‘optimistic’ that inflation will decline

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said he is “optimistic” that inflation will return to normal levels, but he warned that borrowing costs will remain high for some time.

Mr Bailey said the bank’s forecasts released last week showed inflation would return to the 2% target by the end of 2025.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, the governor reiterated that it was “too early” to talk about cutting interest rates.

Mr Bailey said: “I think the common view is when you look at the Fed minutes, you look at the ECB, you look at us, it’s really too early to talk about cutting rates.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland financial system conference in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“Of course the market will arrive at a view, it will have to arrive at a view on the future path of interest rates.

“But we are very clear. We are not talking about that. What we are saying is that the policy has to remain restrictive for an extended period.

He added: “Our forecast suggests we will be back on target in about two years’ time.

“I’m optimistic. I think it will happen but I’m afraid we’ll have to keep working to make it happen.”

Speaking at a conference organized by the Central Bank of Ireland, Mr Bailey said Brexit had reduced the openness of the British economy.

“As a public official, I do not take a position on Brexit. This was a decision for the people of the UK,” he said.

Andrew Bailey speaking with Central Bank of Ireland boss Gabriel Makhlouf (Niall Carson/PA).

“This has reduced the openness of the UK economy, although over time new trading relationships should and I hope will be established around the world.

“Of course, this requires a commitment to openness and free trade.”

Mr Bailey also said artificial intelligence (AI) was unlikely to be useful for the medium-term forecasts the Bank makes when setting monetary policy.

“I think the caution I have to take from what I’ve seen so far is that machine learning, if you like, focuses on using large amounts of data to make predictions one step ahead. “It can be useful, don’t get me wrong,” he said.

“I think it’s not so useful in the context of the more medium-term forecasting that is done for monetary policy, where you really need a structural model.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com