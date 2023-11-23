Bank Customer Experience Study 2023: Humanization, digital transformation and the changing face of customer loyalty
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Humanizing the Bank Customer Experience 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
research and markets logo
For financial institutions, winning customers and maintaining their loyalty is an ever-evolving formula. The first challenge is to bring customers home.
Convenient location, attractive promotions, and rave reviews from family and friends all influence how people choose their financial institutions. But these motivations can vary depending on the customer’s age and the depth of banking relationship they want.
Earning loyalty doesn’t stop once customers open an account, download the mobile app, and deposit funds. The importance that customers place on certain attributes within their financial institutions varies over time, whether due to changing economic conditions or changing customer service expectations due to digital advances in other industries.
As a result, banks and credit unions cannot afford to be careless when manipulating the customer experience, especially when it comes to the four key drivers that “humanize” these interactions.
Main topics covered:
-
Introduction
-
key findings
-
Research Methodology
-
Making Choices: Selecting an Institution and Products
-
where age matters
-
What matters after selection
-
Practical: Digital conversations matter more
-
Intellectual: Loyalty Rewards Matter
-
Emotional: Customers want to be understood
-
Sensory: Captivating digital spaces are the next big thing
-
How does banking compare to other industries?
-
conclusion
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchhandmarkets.com/r/ocfq6h
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
Call +1-917-300-0470 for EST office hours
Call toll free for US/CAN +1-800-526-8630
Call +353-1-416-8900 for GMT office hours
US Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside US): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
Decision
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-customer-experience-study-2023-humanization-digital-transformations-and-the-changing-face-of-customer-loyalty-301995968. HTML
Source Research and Markets
Source