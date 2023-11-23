November 23, 2023


DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Humanizing the Bank Customer Experience 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

For financial institutions, winning customers and maintaining their loyalty is an ever-evolving formula. The first challenge is to bring customers home.

Convenient location, attractive promotions, and rave reviews from family and friends all influence how people choose their financial institutions. But these motivations can vary depending on the customer’s age and the depth of banking relationship they want.

Earning loyalty doesn’t stop once customers open an account, download the mobile app, and deposit funds. The importance that customers place on certain attributes within their financial institutions varies over time, whether due to changing economic conditions or changing customer service expectations due to digital advances in other industries.

As a result, banks and credit unions cannot afford to be careless when manipulating the customer experience, especially when it comes to the four key drivers that “humanize” these interactions.

Main topics covered:

  • Introduction

  • key findings

  • Research Methodology

  • Making Choices: Selecting an Institution and Products

  • where age matters

  • What matters after selection

  • Practical: Digital conversations matter more

  • Intellectual: Loyalty Rewards Matter

  • Emotional: Customers want to be understood

  • Sensory: Captivating digital spaces are the next big thing

  • How does banking compare to other industries?

  • conclusion

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchhandmarkets.com/r/ocfq6h

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-customer-experience-study-2023-humanization-digital-transformations-and-the-changing-face-of-customer-loyalty-301995968.HTML

