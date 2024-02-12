Bank chief says health of UK banks in 'good shape' but market valuations in 'bearish'

The Governor of the Bank of England has said UK banks have recovered from the volatility of the past few years and are in a “good position”, but added that the stable share prices of major lenders remain a “puzzle”.

Speaking at a lecture at Loughborough University, Andrew Bailey said there had been major macroeconomic disruptions over the past four years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“UK banks have emerged from the turmoil of the past four years in good shape and this has enabled them to maintain financial stability and contribute to supporting the economy and their customers during these difficult times,” he said.

“This was not always the case in the past,” he said, referring to the 2008 global financial crisis, which led to sweeping banking sector reforms.

Banks now hold large amounts of capital reserves with the Bank of England, which helps maintain financial stability.

And in future, banks may choose to hold more reserves than previously expected, the bank chief said.

Mr Bailey also said the UK banking system had proven more resilient, but “there is a puzzlement often expressed by the banks”, asking: “If this is good news, why are the valuations of the banks so high?” ?” the sadness?”

Britain’s biggest banks are more undervalued than international peers, with shares in banks such as Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest falling over the past year.

But with banks’ net interest margins – meaning the difference between what they pay for deposits and what they generate from loans – at more normal levels, and credit losses lower than historical levels. The question of their static valuation “deserves further study”.

Meanwhile, Mr Bailey said it was important not to “put too much emphasis” on the fact that the UK economy risks falling into recession at the end of the year.

He said any recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, was likely to be “shallow” and that there were “signs of a bounce” in recent data.

“I would really put more emphasis now on what we’re looking at in the future, rather than the question of where we may or may not have ended last year,” he said.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com