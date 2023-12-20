Bank CEO says employees get 2-week 'recharge period' with more relaxed work schedule at the end of December

Robin Vince says BNY Mellon employees will return to bureaucracy in 2024. Patrick Fallon/Getty Images

BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince said the bank is currently in a “recharge period” through 2024.

Employees at the finance giant are encouraged to focus on “core business activities.”

The move is part of a larger effort by the bank to provide mental health support to its employees.

The CEO of Bank of New York Mellon says it’s OK to be more relaxed at work during the last weeks of the year.

Robin Vince, who is also chairman of BNY Mellon, announced that the bank is using a year-end “recharge period” for its employees.

For two weeks in late December, Vince said BNY Mellon employees were encouraged to “focus their attention on client and core business activities, postponing more routine items until the new year.”

In a LinkedIn post, Vince said the bank will continue to serve customers during this time by relaxing its hybrid work model, allowing people more flexible schedules. By 2024, BNY Mellon will separate out “the bureaucracy of running the company,” he told Bloomberg.

And, the CEO said that he will also take advantage of the recharge period.

Vince wrote, “As we enter our 240th anniversary of being in business, I’m personally looking forward to taking some time to refresh and enjoy having all of our kids under one roof – which That’s a rare occurrence in our house.”

Bank employees have commented on Vince’s post with their experiences with the new grace period.

“This ‘Recharge’ was a wonderful surprise for the holidays! It’s a great way to focus on essential tasks for the end of the year, while also having time to spend with family and friends during the holiday season! Thanks Robin,” Michael Snyder, an analyst at BNY Mellon, commented.

This is part of a larger effort by the bank to provide mental health support to its employees. Earlier this month, BNY Mellon announced an extension of its mental health benefits for workers through 2024.

Vince took over as CEO in 2022 with plans to revive the finance giant. In January 2023, the company announced plans to shed approximately 1,500 jobs from its workforce.

Months later, BNY Mellon hosted a women-only poker night at the New York Stock Exchange for International Women’s Day.

