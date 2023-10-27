Bank branches inside supermarkets are closing 7 times faster than other locations

Customer at a Safeway store in San Francisco.

US banks are closing branches located within supermarket chains seven times faster than other locations amid declining industry profits and customers migrating to digital channels.

Banks closed 10.7% of their in-store branches in the year ending June 30, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data. The rate of other branch closures during that period was 1.4%.

Most of the grocery store branches are operated by regional banks, which have been under pressure since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. PNC, Citizens Financial and U.S. Bank closed most in-store locations during the 12-month period at chains including Safeway and Stop & Shop. Walmart has the most bank branches among retailers, with 1,179, according to an S&P Global report released this week.

While the financial industry has been closing branches for years, the adoption of mobile and online banking accelerated in 2021 following the pandemic. That year, banks closed about 18% of their in-store branches and 3.1% of other locations, S&P Global said.

“In-store branches have fallen out of favor at many banks,” said Nathan Stovall, head of financial institutions research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “We have seen banks focus on shrinking their branch networks, cutting less profitable branches that generate less customer traffic and fewer loans and higher net worth accounts.”

In the 1990s banks began building branches inside supermarkets because setting up in smaller locations was far cheaper than regular locations. But the industry now sees branches as a place to entice customers with wealth management accounts, credit cards and loans rather than just a place to withdraw money, and it favors full-size branches.

The pace of closings has slowed since the peak of 2021, but is still at higher levels than before the pandemic. For example, in 2019, banks closed 4.2% of in-store locations and 1.7% of other locations.

The moves come as the industry is adjusting to higher funding costs as customers shift balances to higher-yielding alternatives such as money market funds. U.S. banks reported a 15% decline in deposits from in-store branches in the year ending June 30, while deposits at other branches fell 4.7%, according to the FDIC.

Source: www.cnbc.com