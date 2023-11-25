Bank account blocked without warning after wrong withdrawal

An American fears paying up $99,000 could land him in jail and has turned to the internet for guidance.

Bank account is blocked for erroneous withdrawal of $1,000

Depositing a bad check resulted in a bank account being closed and a jackpot payout. A Redditor (@omenvalor) accidentally typed in too many zeros after depositing a $1,000 check into ABM. He misprinted $100,000. Naturally, he called his bank to report the problem and they promised to fix it. According to him, they had withheld $1,000 of the $100,000 deposited into his account, an illogical statement. Bank representatives believed it was theirs. He claims the bank blocked his account because they could not verify the origin of the cash. They let him keep it.

“The bank offered you $100k,” one viewer explained. After you reported the error they closed your account and gave you $100k?” “Absolutely,” said the Redditor. Many of the hundreds of comments demanded he return the money. Someone advised, “Whatever you do, don’t try to cash in, it’s fraud on your part.” The author has already mentioned depositing money in a separate account. According to another, fraud involves “intent”, not merely the place of deposit of property. An industry insider claimed that the only good decision was to fix the bank’s mistake. As a banker, I would personally recommend returning it. They’ll figure it out and want their money.”

US Sun contacted the Reddit author for an update but did not receive a response. Not all banking mistakes result in unclaimed money. Some Americans lost their accounts and money. Customers lost access to accounts without any warning. A US citizen claims $14,000 went missing from Wells Fargo.

Also read: A woman deposited $30,000 in her bank account, the bank froze her account till the New Year

Source: omdnews.com