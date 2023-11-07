Bangladesh raises monthly minimum wage for garment workers to $113 after weeks of protests

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh announced a new pay structure Tuesday for protesting garment factory workers, raising the monthly minimum wage by 56% to $113 from the previous $75, a decision that was criticized by some labor groups. Has rejected it as too small. ,

Minister of State for Labor and Employment Monnujan Sufiyan announced the decision after a meeting of the government-constituted wage board made up of representatives of factory owners and workers. He said that the new pay structure will be effective from December 1.

Critics say influential factory owners should do more for workers.

The decision came after weeks of violent protests by workers demanding a $208 monthly minimum wage. Workers demonstrated in the streets, attacked factories, fought with police and burned vehicles.

The protests began after the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association offered to raise the monthly minimum wage by 25% to $90.

The last increase in minimum wage was announced in 2018.

Workers say that at present they have to work overtime to earn their living.

Kalpona Akter, president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, said she was “extremely disappointed” by what she described as a modest increase.

The actor said workers are struggling as prices of daily commodities are rising.

“It is very disappointing. We cannot accept this,” she said.

According to the manufacturers’ association, Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest textile producer after China, employing about 4 million workers in about 3,500 factories, the majority of whom are women.

It said factory owners are under pressure as global brands in Western countries are offering less than before.

Owners argue that production costs have also increased due to high energy prices and transportation costs.

Bangladesh earns about $55 billion annually from the export of apparel products mainly to the United States and Europe. The country is exploring new markets like Japan, China and India.

