Bangkok Dusit Medical Services strengthens partnership with CNN, focusing on global health issues and solutions

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), Thailand’s largest private healthcare network, is continuing its long-term partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) through the sponsorship . Vital Signs is hosted by CNN’s multiple Emmy Award-winning Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

CNN’s Vital Sciences explores health stories from around the world and provides a global perspective on diagnosing, treating and preventing diseases. This year Vital Signs aired in December and included vignettes about your best life that focused on best practices around health and wellness. In addition, BDMS is sponsoring a digital editorial series available on the Vital Sciences Digital Hub to highlight key health issues and the latest developments in the world of health and medicine. BDMS is also expanding its sponsorship of Anderson Cooper 360, the flagship news program for CNN International Asia’s feed.

“We are pleased to expand our long-term partnership with BDMS to align our brand with sharing critical health information around the world.” Kathy Ible, senior vice president of CNN International Commercial, said, “Advancing medical technology and finding solutions to health issues has always been a topic of interest to our global audience. We are confident that this strong cross-platform campaign, including the sponsorship of Vital Signs, will help create awareness about health topics.” “Will help provide world-class content brought to the forefront by medical experts.”

“BDMS is committed to providing world-class healthcare services and delivering the best patient experiences and outcomes. It is a great honor to partner with CNN over the years to raise health awareness and emphasize the importance of preventive care and wellness in the world today For a global audience,” said Dr. Poramaporn Prasartong-Osoth, chairman of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside the United States. All business activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This includes advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognized industry leader in international advertising sales and has strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognized as a result of the use of award-winning commercial content produced through its Create unit and powered by its advanced data use and digital capabilities. happened. Brand. Its content sales and licensing unit has relationships with over 1,000 partners ranging from licensing the CNN brand to content supply contracts as well as providing consulting services. CNNIC has offices around the world, with major centers in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) is Thailand’s largest healthcare network, medical services operator and a world-leading healthcare solutions provider serving more than 10 million Thai and international patients annually. Today, BDMS owns and manages seven major hospital groups (Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phiyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, Royal Hospital Group and BDMS Wellness Clinic), which include Thailand’s popular hospitals across the country. There are 56 medical facilities at the destinations. This also includes 2 hospitals in neighboring Cambodia. The network has served more than 2 million international patients annually who chose Thailand as their medical tourism destination. Providing healthcare solutions BDMS’s subsidiaries include National Healthcare Systems – the largest blood diagnostic center in Thailand, ANB Laboratories and MedicPharma – laboratory and pharmaceutical products manufacturer, BDMS MedVac Center provides medical emergency transportation with a hospital referral network system, and Our specialized medical professionals, including surgeons and nurses, are trained to provide the highest level of emergency care. For more information, please visit http://www.bdms.co.th/.

