Bandh: Drug dealers, thugs and robbers jailed

craig williams

Craig Williams, 21, launched a brutal and unprovoked attack on a man in the toilets of a Newport nightclub.

He and two other men knocked their victim unconscious and hit him over the head with a bottle at the now-closed Block venue on the city’s Cambrian Road.

Williams, of Broad Mead Park, Newport, was jailed for 10 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

christopher sullivan

Drug dealer Christopher Sullivan told detectives he started selling heroin and crack cocaine after losing his job at supermarket chain Lidl.

The 34-year-old man from Newport claimed he was so skinny he couldn’t afford food.

Sullivan was jailed for 40 months after pleading guilty to several drug supply offences.

jay jones

A drug dealer was caught with £92,000 in cash and £40,000 worth of cocaine after trying to flee the law in a supermarket car park.

Jay Jones, 23, rammed police cars in front of terrified shoppers at Tesco in Ystrad Mynach who were trying to flee before he came to a dramatic stop.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court officers seized 1 kilogram of cocaine with 82 per cent purity.

Jones, of Crospenman, near Blackwood, was jailed for 10 years.

khaleem reynolds

A young man who became a third-strike Class A drug dealer at just the age of 20 is starting a lengthy custodial sentence.

Khaleem Reynolds, of Newport, was sent to a young offenders institution for more than five years at the end of last month.

In the summer he was caught in the city with 20 packets of crack cocaine, worth £370.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said Reynolds had a first-degree drug trafficking conviction for possession of heroin with intent to deliver in 2018, when he was 15.

His second case was for possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in 2021, for which he received a suspended period of custody.

jonathan weaver

Domestic abuser Jonathan Weaver brutally attacked his ex-girlfriend just hours after being released from jail for assaulting her.

The 33-year-old man, from Ebbw Vale, punched the woman in the face and then kicked her as she fell to the ground.

He was kept in jail for six months.

kevin hancox

A man hit his victim twice on the head before robbing him of his electric scooter after he refused to “go away”.

Kevin Hancox, 49, of Newport, committed the crime just two days after attacking PCSOs Gawain John and Matthew Davis in the city centre.

The defendant was jailed for three years and three months after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, breaching a criminal behavior order and assaulting an emergency worker.

