London-based emerging markets investment bank continues expansion with key global appointments

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BancTrust & Company Investment Bank (BankTrust), a London-based emerging markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce a key appointment to its global finance and operations team.

The emerging markets investment bank has appointed Neil Harrison as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He is expected to be appointed to the board of directors, subject to FCA approval. Neil has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years with a number of banking organisations, and has held senior positions in finance. Most recently, he worked as CFO of Sberbank CIB (UK) Ltd for eight years until its closure and then as Group CFO for JB Drex Honoré, managing and growing the finance function for its international network. Did.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, “I am delighted to see someone of Neil’s caliber join the team as we continue to expand our operations into new horizons. I am confident that Neil will bring great success to the financial services industry.” “The extensive experience will play a vital role in the growth of the company.”

Neil commented: “I am excited to be joining BankTrust at this stage of its growth and look forward to contributing to its continued expansion.”

About Banktrust & Company

Banctrust & Company Investment Bank is a London-based leading global emerging markets investment bank providing corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diverse client base consisting primarily of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations. Offers. Financial institutions, governments and dedicated global EM asset managers.

