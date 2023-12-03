LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ITMO Limited and BancTrust Investment Bank (“BancTrust”) agreed a joint distribution and settlement partnership for countries issuing sovereign carbon ITMOs under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement Is of.

Rainforests are a vital part of the solution to climate change, but promised funding from the developed world to help maintain them has not materialized. ITMOs now allow countries to release UN verified results in a format that can be purchased by other sovereign nations or corporations.

Kevin Conrad, CEO of ITMO Ltd Group, who founded the Coalition for Rainforest Nations almost twenty years ago, said, “It’s been a long road, but rainforest countries are finally in a position where they have the legal structure, verification The processes and the market appetite are there.” Be fairly compensated for providing lungs to the world”.

Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive of BancTrust, commented, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ITMO Ltd. to take this next important step towards a sustainable future. We strongly believe that now is the time for action, and we “There is confidence that there is extremely strong demand for tradable, verified carbon credits from a variety of global sources. This collaboration is an important step towards facilitating the development of a robust and transparent carbon credit trading market.”

ITMO Limited and BancTrust will be at the pavilion of the Coalition of Rainforest Nations in the Blue Zone at COP 28.

About ITMO Limited

ITMO Ltd. (www.itmo.com) supports countries, corporations and financial institutions to transition to net-zero at speed and scale through the Paris Agreement Carbon Market. ITMO Ltd sources, structures and sells Paris-compliant sovereign carbon credits (ITMO) at gigaton scale with economic, social and environmental benefits. The first ITMOs are currently being issued by rainforest countries. ITMO Limited is a private company based in the United States and the UK that is developing the Paris Agreement carbon market, its infrastructure, its products and its credibility through three units: ITMO Tech (structuring, platforms and registries), ITMO Capital (selling, syndication and distribution) and ITMO Research (data, analytics and research). ITMO Ltd. is an affiliate of the Rainforest Nations Coalition.

About BankTrust

Banctrust & Company Investment Bank (www.banctrust.com) is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank offering corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diverse client base primarily in emerging markets. Does. and front-end markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments and dedicated global EM asset managers.

