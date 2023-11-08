Ban on bonuses to water company owners, Ofwat tells.

Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Ofwat faces calls for a blanket ban on bonuses for water company owners after three English suppliers raised concerns over executive pay.

The water regulator said that, after assessing bonuses paid over the past three years at 16 companies in England and Wales, it found that at Severn Trent, South West Water and Portsmouth Water “substantially more than that was achieved by stretching delivery to customers”. Were not connected to “Environment”.

However, it has not been able to return the payments to officials of the three companies.

Water suppliers have been repeatedly criticized for paying large sums to owners who preside over leaky infrastructure and dumped sewage into Britain’s waterways.

The Government and Ofwat have also faced anger for not acting sooner to tackle the crisis in the water industry.

The regulator said in June that water companies would not be able to use money received from customer bills to pay executive bonuses this financial year if “they are not adequately justified”. It will also use new powers to stop shareholder payments if companies fail to meet performance and environmental targets.

On Wednesday Ofwat said that, in the last financial year, senior executives at six companies refused bonuses for 2022-23, and at five other companies, executive bonuses were paid not by clients but by shareholders.

David Black, chief executive of the watchdog, said: “It is welcome that so many companies have responded to our call for changes to the way they pay bonuses. But we want to see more transparency around this and if companies do not meet the criteria we set, from next year we will intervene to stop customers from paying these bonuses.

RELATED: England to break away from EU water monitoring standards

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrats’ environment spokesman, said: “The British public will be reading this and screaming at the regulators to ban these outrageous bonuses.

“Every penny spent on performance bonuses is less than the money used to upgrade the crumbling infrastructure. enough is enough. Ban executive bonuses at all water firms and ensure the funds go directly to fixing leaking pipes. Bonuses should be a reward for success, not environmental vandalism.”

Earlier this year a series of water owners publicly rejected their bonuses. However, the move by Thames Water chief, Sarah Bentley, was branded a “stupid PR stunt” as her overall pay package increased. She left soon after, amid a financial crisis at Britain’s largest water company.

Bosses at South West Water and Portsmouth Water declined their bonuses this year, while Severn Trent’s long-serving chief Liv Garfield got paid less, although still taking home more than £3.2m.

Nearly £10m of bonuses were still paid out in the last financial year, up by £876,000, according to a new analysis from the Liberal Democrats.

Anti-sewage campaigner Feargal Sharkey said: “Ofwat has proved once again that it lives in its own little fantasy world. ‘Block executive pay’ screams regulator The same morning the regulator announced a water company executive’s base pay had actually risen by £10m. “Did someone forget to inform the industry about the action?”

Bob Taylor, chief executive of Portsmouth Water, said: “We have worked actively with Ofwat on some of the details and have updated our bonus scheme as a result of Ofwat’s comments.”

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “We welcome Ofwat’s response and will continue to engage with them on our approach to remuneration policy. Approximately 75% of executive pay is variable and tied to multiple targets that are stretchable and can only be achieved by delivering industry-leading performance for customers and the environment.

South West Water has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com