A Baltimore man won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Colin Reed, a 39-year-old resident of Baltimore, won $1 million from a $5 Gold Rusher Doubler scratch-off game he purchased at a Naples-based Publix.

A $2,000 commission bonus will be awarded to the retailer that sold the winning scratch-off ticket.

Reed visited the Florida Lottery’s Fort Myers district office on Tuesday and opted to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment of $685,000.00.

What is Gold Rusher Doubler?

The Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game offers over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes worth $1 million. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.98.

The Florida Lottery has announced that the $44 million winning ticket will soon expire

The clock is ticking for the lucky person who holds the winning ticket for the $44 million Florida Lotto jackpot. With just a few weeks left, the winner must come forward before the tickets expire, or the big prize will be lost forever.

On June 14, 2023, a ticket won a Florida Lotto prize of $44 million. The ticket matched all six numbers, which were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52. The ticket was purchased at Sunoco Express located on North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

To win the Florida Lotto jackpot, you must match all six numbers drawn in any order. However, the probability of matching all six numbers is very low, with a probability of 1 in 22,957,480. Florida Lotto offers a progressive jackpot, which continues to grow after each drawing without a winner.

The deadline to claim the $44 million prize is December 11, 2023, midnight Eastern Time.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

