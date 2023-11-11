Finns have been fishing for herring for generations, but the EU’s newly reduced quotas are threatening the traditional livelihoods of coastal communities.

Even at the age of 84, Holger Sjögren deftly untangles the knots of his fishing net, which he then drags into the murky depths of the Baltic.

The fifth generation of a fishing family, Sjögren has been fishing for herring off the coast of Kotka, a town in south-east Finland, for five decades.

In the port, dozens of loyal customers wait anxiously for the boat to return to buy the day’s fish.

This esoteric, traditional trade is in danger of becoming rare.

For decades, the Baltic Sea, nestled between the industrialized countries of Northern Europe, has become one of the most polluted marine ecosystems on the planet.

In October, the EU decided to cut the authorized herring quota in these waters by 43% in 2024.

Herring accounts for about 80% of Finland’s annual fish catch.

“Many people are afraid that they will have to give up,” says Holger Sjögren.

endangered species

With fish populations in decline since the 1970s, Baltic herring may suffer the same fate as many other species that have almost disappeared from the region.

The Baltic is characterized by shallow waters, making it particularly vulnerable to climate change. Its surface area is equal to that of the Black Sea, but in terms of volume the Black Sea contains 20 times more water.

Rising temperatures and falling salinity – themselves caused by increasing rainfall and reduced flow of water from the Atlantic Ocean – are endangering many species that are struggling to adapt.

“The more the Baltic Sea becomes a lake, the more damaging the situation will be for marine species,” explains researcher Jukka Poni. Finnish Institute of Natural Resources (Luke).

As the Baltic is becoming less saline, large saltwater species such as cod are becoming more and more affected.

In the 1980s, the cod population reached record levels, but within a few decades it collapsed to such an extent that the European Union had to impose an emergency ban on its fishing in 2020.

The Atlantic sturgeon, once abundant, has also disappeared due to pollution and blockage of its migratory rivers.

backfire

While some advocate major reductions in fishing quotas to preserve remaining populations, others disagree.

“Even a complete ban would not have helped preserve the population. In fact, it would have had the opposite effect,” says Pony.

According to the researcher, it is climate and environmental damage that is endangering the species more than fishing.

With the decline of the Baltic cod, herring have been deprived of their largest natural predator.

Without fishermen, the population “could become too dense and the growth of individuals would be reduced” due to lack of sufficient food.

Matti Ovaska, head of fisheries at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), rejects this argument.

They say that if intensive fishing continues at this rate, herring populations are likely to decline, clearing the way for other species such as sprat and preventing herring from recovering.

“Fishing has to be reduced,” says WWF’s Owaska.

The threat to herring, which the Finns eat with all kinds of sauces, attaches great importance, is worrying consumers.

“I eat herring every week,” Markku Karjalainen told AFP from the market square in the center of Helsinki, which was packed with people on an autumn weekday.

From fermented herring to smoked herring with onions and bay leaves, “silkka” has been an important part of the Nordic culinary tradition for centuries.

But with more and more restrictions, there is a risk that fishing could close forever. “Nobody will invest in this sector anymore,” warned Pony.

Not that Holger Sjögren will give up his net.

“The European fisheries policy set by Brussels must be completely changed”, says the octogenarian, “and the fishermen’s tradition must be respected”.

