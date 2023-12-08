Balmain Collab Brings Art, AI, Personalization to Unicorn Kicks

Balmain’s unicorn sneaker may be at the center of its latest collaboration, but make no mistake: This is no garden-variety sneaker drop. On Thursday, the French fashion house unveiled a multipart digital-physical offering thanks to the work of American artist Ant Cai and the generative artificial intelligence of tech partner Space Runner.

Basically, this effort yields a physical, limited-edition shoe, as reimagined by Kai, in a bundle that also includes an NFT version of the product. The twist is that consumers can customize the digital collectible, personalizing it with different colors, and minting it on Polygon, a sustainable, eco-minded blockchain network. The key is Space Runner’s AI, which was trained on Kai’s “Cloud” style.

Balmain collaborated with Kai on the creative side and Space Runner on the AI ​​technical side. courtesy image

There are obvious benefits to this approach, as sneaker fans love personalization. On one level, this is a creative opportunity for these consumers. But it also works on a branding level, as both the physical and digital versions establish Balmain’s Unicorn as a work of art.

Balmain hopes the inspiration doesn’t end there. According to the press release, “This pioneering partnership goes beyond mere collaboration; It serves as a blueprint for future high-end brands that aim for authenticity and originality. Space Runners’ innovative generative-AI tool enriches the customization experience, inviting fashion enthusiasts into an interactive design realm without limits.

This latest effort isn’t the first for Balmain’s Space Runners partnership or the first digital initiative for the unicorn sneaker. The fashion company and the tech firm came together earlier this year for a Unicorn capsule collection featuring tangible shoes and digital versions, which they debuted in a hybrid augmented reality-metaverse fashion show in March. The event was created by the Over AR Metaverse platform and was held in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo.

The sneaker business has never been tech shy, being early adopters of emerging technologies, from 3D printing to AR and NFTs. Obviously AI is no exception, especially where it meets virtual experiences. For luxury brands, this sensibility seems at home in digital-physical contexts that attract young, tech-savvy consumers without alienating traditional buyers.

Balmain extends this to the entire shopping experience, including transactions. Indeed, the limited-edition physical Kai sneaker bundle – which will be on sale exclusively at Balmain’s new Atlanta flagship store and e-commerce site – will be available through standard payment options based on fiat currency as well as cryptocurrencies.

Source: wwd.com