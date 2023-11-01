Balloon animals and bouncy castles on the moon: the case of inflatable habitats

Artist’s conceptual image of inflatable applications on the surface of the Moon. Credit: AMA Advanced Concepts Lab

Each year, NASA’s Breakthrough, Innovative and Game-Changing (BIG) Ideas Challenge invites student innovators to create and demonstrate concepts that could benefit future human missions to the Moon and beyond. This year’s theme is “Inflatable Systems for Lunar Operations”, which can significantly reduce the mass and stored volume of payloads sent to the Moon.

It is significant for the Artemis program as it returns astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo era fifty years ago. This will also reduce the cost of sending payloads to the Moon, Mars and other deep space destinations.

The Big Idea Challenge is sponsored by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) as part of a collaborative effort between its Game Changing Development (GCD) program and the agency’s STEM Engagement Office. The competition is jointly managed by the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL) and funded by the GCD and the National Space Grant College and Fellowship Project. As part of the challenge, teams of 5-25 students and their faculty advisors will submit proposals, and five to eight finalists will be selected for further development.

Despite decades of growth and development, the biggest challenges to sending crewed missions to space are volume and mass limitations. Like it or not, launches are still subject to the rocket equation, which creates a vicious cycle where larger payloads require more propellant to break free of Earth’s gravity. This, in turn, means larger rockets with heavier propellant tanks, etc. Thus, large structures cannot be placed on the lunar or Martian surface without complex deployment mechanisms and on-site assembly.

NASA has explored several solutions to this problem, including using local resources to create construction materials and meet astronaut needs – also known as in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). The advantage of this is that the amount of supplies astronauts must bring with them will be reduced as well as the reliance on resupply missions. Another solution is to send large, inflatable systems, which have low mass and can be packed tightly into payload fairings. Once they reach their destination and are inflated, they expand to many times their stored volume.

Combined with advanced fabrics and internal pressure hardening, inflatable systems can provide robust housing and environmental protection against harsh extraterrestrial conditions. This is the objective of the 2024 Big Idea Challenge, where collegiate level teams are tasked with designing habitats that incorporate inflatable components. These range from towers, gantries and antennas to soft robotics, actuators, connectors, deployment mechanisms, airlocks and temporary shelters. Nicky Werkheiser, director of technology maturity at NASA’s STMD, said in a recent NASA press release:

“This challenge is particularly exciting because it applies out-of-the-box thinking to the design and engineering processes that will be required to incorporate inflatable components into space missions. The impressive creativity demonstrated by this collegiate group utilizes “Could offer truly novel solutions for the future of space exploration.”

Finalists will be selected by a panel of NASA and industry experts who will evaluate proposals and video packages of mission scenarios that will include the inflatable systems. The five to eight positions selected will receive a stipend of between $50,000 and $150,000, which covers expenses for hardware, materials, testing equipment, software, etc. The teams will spend the next nine months developing, refining and testing their proposals and preparing. A 15-20 page technical article detailing their results. This will be followed by an annual Big Ideas Forum next fall, where they will be invited to present their concepts for technical design review.

This will include proof-of-concept demonstrations in an analog test environment that simulates lunar conditions. Tomas Gonzalez-Torres, space grant project manager for NASA’s STEM Engagement Office, said:

“When it comes to mission-critical technology for upcoming space exploration efforts, academia is a vital partner. Collegiate level teams lead the way in terms of creativity as well as demonstrating technology readiness for innovative ideas. These ideas can be incorporated into technology development at the micro and macro scales.”

This year’s competition compliments the 2023 Lunar Forge Challenge, where undergraduate and graduate students were awarded up to $180,000 to design, develop, and demonstrate technologies that create lunar infrastructure through ISRU-derived metals. Will enable the production of. These and other technologies will be critical to the Artemis mission and the long-term goals of NASA, partner agencies, and commercial partners to establish permanent infrastructure on the Moon. In addition to promoting lunar exploration, research, and possibly settlement, these efforts will enable future missions to Mars and beyond.

To learn more about the 2024 Big Ideas Challenge and how you can enter, visit the Big Ideas website at bigidea.nianet.org.

