Baldwin’s Paul Santoro Receives 2023 Rick Snyder Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award – DBusiness Magazine

The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented the 2023 Rick Snyder Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award to Baldwin small business owner Paul Santoro and his partner Dina Velocchi.

Santoro and Velocci are co-owners of 876 Restaurant in Baldwin, north of Grand Rapids. The restaurant opened in October 2021, following a three-year effort to design and reconstruct the Masonic Temple in the city center. 876 Restaurant serves made-from-scratch foods and handcrafted, top-shelf beverages.

“Paul and his wife Dina represent the heart and soul of small business,” says Brian Kelly.

President and CEO of SBAM. “Opening a restaurant is not for the faint of heart, but Paul and Dina took a giant leap by investing in their community. The hard work they put in, especially during the redevelopment process, has paid off tremendously. He couldn’t be more deserving of this award.”

The Rick Snyder Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award is named in honor of former Governor Snyder for his work in modernizing Michigan. Award winners must be a small business employing fewer than 500 people, headquartered in Michigan, and have a transformational story that has resulted in significant growth. This is the fifth year that this award has been presented.

876 Restaurant has also helped revitalize a village while coordinating renovation efforts to provide much-needed housing options. He also worked with local farms to support and retain small businesses and continue investing in their employees.

“Paul and Dina have the same passion and vision for their business and the Baldwin community

Snyder says, what is entrepreneurship? “It’s inspiring to see a dream become a reality

Through hard work and 876 Restaurant is a great example of this. Congratulations to Paul and Dina on their success.”

Paul and Dina’s main goal was to attract people to Baldwin’s attraction and bring about change.

The notion that a high-caliber restaurant could exist in a small town in western Michigan.

“My wife and I wanted to bring our passion for Italian-American heritage and amazing food to Baldwin and are thrilled with the success it has had,” says Santoro. “We know that success depends on people, so we want to take great care to support those who are helping us achieve this dream. We appreciate the recognition from SBAM.”

The award was presented at SBAM’s recent Annual Leadership Council Summit on Mackinac

The Island by Snyder and Kelly on October 12.

