December 15, 2023
Balaji launches fund to develop Bitcoin “network states” backed by tech billionaires including Brian Armstrong

A new investment fund, the Balaji Fund, has been unveiled which aims to create liberal societies known as “Network States”. Balaji Srinivasan, the fund’s founder and a leading figure in the technology industry, announced the initiative, and revealed that he would be investing his own capital in the project.

The fund is also backed by influential tech leaders, including billionaire Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant and Coinbase board member venture capitalist Fred Wilson, who raised $1.8 billion after the company went public. Had sold his shares. 2021. Srinivasan himself served as Coinbase’s Chief Technology Officer in the past, highlighting the strong ties with the cryptocurrency sector within the group.

In his announcement, Srinivasan said the fund aims to invest in promising companies, especially those involved in startup societies and network states. He stressed the opportunity for others to contribute to the development of networked states, presenting the Balaji Fund as a way to support this vision.

The concept of the network state has been a long-standing conceptual pursuit for Srinivasan, encompassing a decade of exploration. He has given several lectures on the topic, published a free online book, and organized a conference in Amsterdam earlier this year to further the idea. The main premise revolves around the collapse of the Western world due to the rise of centralized states, which Srinivasan believes disempowered wealthy industrialists through antitrust laws, securities regulation, central banking, and adversarial journalism. Is.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

