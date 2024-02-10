Bakri Trust empowers rural women entrepreneurs

Advertisement

GOAT Trust is making progress towards empowering rural women entrepreneurs, providing them opportunities for economic independence and stability. Through its innovative programmes, the Trust provides women with the knowledge, resources and support they need to start and manage their own goat farming businesses.

Women participating in The Goat Trust’s initiatives receive extensive training on goat rearing techniques, including animal husbandry, health management and breeding practices. With this knowledge, they are able to establish and maintain healthy goat herds, ensuring the long-term success of their business.

Apart from technical training, The Goat Trust also provides financial literacy and business management workshops to women entrepreneurs. Participants learn essential skills such as budgeting, record-keeping and marketing, enabling them to effectively manage their finances and grow their businesses.

The Trust also provides access to veterinary services and ongoing mentorship to help women entrepreneurs overcome challenges and maximize their potential. By fostering a supportive network and providing ongoing guidance, The Goat Trust empowers women to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship with confidence and resilience.

Bakri Trust is impacting lives

The impact of The Goat Trust’s initiatives extends beyond individual women entrepreneurs to their families and communities. The increase in household income generated through goat rearing contributes to improved standards of living, better access to education and health care, and increased food security for households.

Furthermore, women’s economic empowerment has broader social benefits, including poverty reduction, increased gender equality, and strengthened social cohesion. By investing in women entrepreneurship, The Goat Trust is driving positive change and sustainable development in rural areas.

The success stories of women who have benefited from The Goat Trust’s programs serve as inspiration and motivation for others in their communities. As more women pursue entrepreneurship and achieve economic independence, the impact is felt far and wide, changing lives and communities for the better.

Bakri Trust’s efforts to build rural women entrepreneurs are making a significant impact on economic empowerment and sustainable development in rural areas. By providing training, support and resources, the Trust is empowering women to take control of their destiny and build prosperous futures for themselves and their families.

