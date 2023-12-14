Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: Preserving the Past and Shaping the Future of Historic Development

Author garrick gibson, Donald N Bernards

Baker Tilly’s podcast series is specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

Northampton, MA/AccessWire/December 14, 2023/ In this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Emily Ramsey and Director John Cramer of Ramsey Historic Consultants (RHC), a Chicago-based historic preservation consulting company that researches properties for historic preservation financing. And has expertise in evaluation. Incentives. Together, the group talks about the importance of preserving historic buildings and how RHC is helping developers navigate the complexity of applying for state and federal historic tax credit incentives.

special guest

Emily Ramsey | Ramsey Historic Consultants

Emily Ramsey is an expert in historic preservation tax incentive programs. Between 2008 and 2014, she served as Senior Associate for McCrosty Historic Advisors, where she prepared National Register nominations, local historic designation reports, and applications for properties seeking historic rehabilitation tax incentives. He has prepared successful National Register nominations, historic reports and tax credit applications for a wide range of historic properties, including industrial loft buildings, post-war housing complexes, schools, apartment hotels, downtown office skyscrapers, hotels and military housing.

John Cramer Ramsey Historic Consultants

John D. Cramer, LEED BD+C, is a Chicago-based architectural and conservation design consultant. He manages architectural and preservation design, historic rehabilitation tax credits, Section 106, National Register and local historic nominations, research and advocacy projects for private architecture and consulting firms and heritage and preservation nonprofits.

