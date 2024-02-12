Baker: January's momentum – a strong start for the stock market

A married couple holds hands.

My wife and I started our relationship fast. Our first date was on February 3, we got engaged on May 11 and got married six months later. It was a rocky start, but 27 years later, things are looking good. This year the stock market may move even faster than us.

How about that January market? With November and December being so strong, we were all prepared for a negative month, but thankfully we were wrong. January continued where December ended by adding gains to stocks. This January, the S&P 500 was up 1.6%, which may not sound like much, but if it had maintained that pace for the entire year, its annual return would have been more than 19%. Although I expect the market to be good, I doubt it will be that good.

This year’s positive January makes me optimistic for the rest of the year because of the Stock Trader’s Almanac saying, “As January goes, so goes the year.” This saying has been true 75% of the time over the last 80 years or so. During the time when stocks are positive in January, they average about 12% for the rest of the year.

Additionally, stocks have also historically performed well after the S&P 500 index hit a new all-time high, as it did in January for the first time in two years. When there has been more than a year between two market highs, stocks have averaged about 12% in the 12 months following the new high.

The question arises whether the stock is overvalued? There is no doubt that current interest rates are a bit high compared to where they are, but the market is hoping that interest rates will start to fall, making stock prices a better deal. Another reason for the high valuation is that the stock has strong earnings and shows more potential. As of February 8, more than half of the S&P 500 stocks have reported earnings, beating market expectations by more than 4%, reflecting the economy’s continued resilience.

I feel good about the market this year but realize there may be some challenges. As I plan for the year, I am keeping in mind the anxiety caused by the presidential elections and even the consequences of a terrorist attack in the US. I have considered these financial scenarios for my clients’ accounts. Although there may be some short-term volatility, I believe these events can be successfully managed with active management.

Looking at the full picture of what to expect from markets this year, a resilient US economy, low interest rates and rising earnings set up a continued good year for stocks and bonds.

Now that our children have become young adults, we are giving less importance to the fast pace of marriage. In my case, the girl on my arm was way out of my league, and I didn’t want to give her too much time to figure it out! I don’t think stocks are out of their league, but I expect them to keep climbing.

