Bajan small businesses in WTO spotlight – Barbados Today

Barbadian entrepreneur Tamara Gibson, owner of small business Native Caribbean Candles, showcases her business zoomAt the World Trade Organization (WTO) Working Group on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Thursday.

This was the first ‘MSME Spotlight’ agenda, chaired by Matthew Wilson, Barbados’ Ambassador to the United Nations, WTO and other international organizations in Geneva, Rome and Vienna.

In her role as Ambassador to the WTO, Wilson launched the ‘MSME Spotlight’ in response to requests from entrepreneurs to showcase and discuss how to reform trade rules to help these businesses enter international trade. May go.

Gibson, founder of Native Caribbean Candles, which has a physical store in Pelican Village, Bridgetown, showcased his product offering, while also highlighting the importance of effective trade regulations to help his product reach regional and international markets. Poured.

On issues ranging from standards to cost of shipping, he urged WTO members to keep MSMEs at the center of their minds when negotiating trade policy.

Ambassador Wilson said WTO Member States of the Working Group not only welcomed this opportunity to engage directly with MSMEs, but also expressed their support and appreciation for the journey Gibson has taken to become a successful entrepreneur.

Attendees were also able to see and smell some of Native Caribbean Candles’ products in person, as Ambassador Wilson set up a display booth at the meeting.

In addition to the ‘MSME Spotlight’ segment, the day’s proceedings began with a supporting statement from the newly appointed WTO Deputy Director-General for El Salvador, Johanna Hill. There was also a presentation on the new report of the International Trade Center Small businesses in limbo, from survival to growthand a discussion on the role of MSME provisions in regional trade agreements and MSMEs and cooperatives, as presented by Chile.

The meeting also drew the attention of policy makers and small businesses towards the Trade4MSMES platform and trade game.

On December 13, 2017, at the 11th Ministerial Conference, 88 WTO members representing all major sectors and levels of development established the Informal Working Group on MSMEs. In their Joint Ministerial Statement, the “Friends of MSMEs” committed to discuss and identify “horizontal and non-discriminatory solutions” to improve the participation of MSMEs in international trade while considering the specific needs of developing economies.

Today there are 98 members, including Barbados, and the Working Group is led by Ambassador Wilson from April 2023. (BGIS/BT)

Read our e-paper. Fast. Factual. Free.

Sign up and stay updated with Barbados Free Breaking News.

Source: barbadostoday.bb