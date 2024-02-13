Bailey suggests savers are not looking forward to Bank of England interest rate hikes

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested that banks have not passed on the full benefit of the central bank’s interest rate hikes to consumers.

In a speech at Loughborough University on Monday evening, Bailey said that before the financial crisis it was common for deposit rates paid to savers to be slightly lower than the bank rate.

However, when interest rates fell near zero, deposit rates went above the bank rate, impacting banks’ net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability.

Following an aggressive round of monetary tightening by the Bank of England over the past two years, the Bank Rate has climbed above average deposit rates. “A change to the previous pattern means that aggregate deposit rates have increased somewhat less than the bank rate,” Bailey said.

He added: “The old relationship whereby deposit rates were on average below rather than above the bank rate has been re-established.”

Looking at all interest-bearing deposits, interest rates have increased by 2.5 percentage points, while the bank rate has increased by 5.15 percent.

However, Bailey noted that rates on offer for fixed-term accounts have increased by 3.7 percentage points since December 2021, while those for vision accounts have increased by 2.1 percentage points.

This largely reflects changes in bank regulation, he said, which have encouraged banks to hold more term deposits that may not move so quickly.

“This was a deliberate choice to increase stability,” Bailey said. “Incentives to take more fixed deposits are factored into pricing”.

The pricing difference has also encouraged consumers to transfer more funds to time accounts. Deposits in fixed accounts have increased by eight percentage points since the end of 2021.

The UK’s biggest banks have been scrutinized by MPs and watchdogs over allegations that they are not passing on the benefits of interest rate rises to savers, while enjoying wide net interest margins.

talking to city ​​am“We will look closely at the results and see what share of the net interest margin they are passing on to our constituents,” said Harriet Baldwin, chair of the influential group of lawmakers.

Source: www.cityam.com