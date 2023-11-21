Baidu’s results prove its resilience amid challenging macroeconomic backdrop

On Tuesday, shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 2% after the Chinese tech giant reported solid third-quarter results. While Open AI remained without its key figures and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), with its 49% stake in the company, having to deal with the drama, Baidu continued to boldly forge its own AI path.

Highlights of the third quarter

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, revenue rose 6% year-on-year to 4.45 billion yuan, about $4.72 billion. Revenue growth slowed from 15% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. The search engine provider’s online marketing revenue increased 5% year over year, while non-online marketing revenue increased 6%. In the second quarter, both of these revenue sources experienced double-digit growth. Baidu’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11% year-on-year to 5.8 billion yuan, due to increased marketing expenses. Net income came to 6.68 billion yuan, rising from the comparable quarter last year when Baidu earned 5.21 billion yuan. Research and development expenses increased 6% year-over-year to $6.1 billion due to increased server fees aimed at supporting Ernie Bot research.

The evolving dynamics of the AI ​​landscape

While the AI ​​landscape is experiencing a seismic shift with the unexpected departure of Sam Altman from powerhouse, Microsoft-backed Open AI, competitors have a valuable opportunity to gain momentum in this evolving landscape. Baidu has already jumped into the AI ​​race by unveiling its latest AI chatbot Ernie 4.0, which directly rivals the Open AI adopted by Microsoft. In November, Baidu also started charging for a version of Ernie Bot. When Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, demonstrated the chatbot’s content creation, problem-solving and creative endeavor capabilities, it revealed that it is not inferior to Microsoft-backed GPT-4 in any aspect. Quickly amassing more than 45 million users, OpenAI and Microsoft gained a fierce competitor. In response to US export restrictions on chips, Baidu responded that it has enough stock of AI chips to continue improving Ernie Bot for the next two years.

Baidu faces tough competition in China and around the world. Together with Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TCEHY), it forms the empire of the Chinese internet landscape. Last week, Tencent also assured its investors that its chip supply will somewhat protect the company from US export restrictions involving the H800 AI chips that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes. The AI ​​scene has been shaped by rapidly evolving dynamics. Look at Microsoft, on Friday it found itself in turmoil, yet on Monday, it emerged as a winner by hiring the ousted Sam Altman along with other key employees of OpenAI, and giving them a head start on their AI rivals like Google. Stopped from going near. Turning crisis into opportunity, Microsoft further strengthened its AI leadership. But with its latest performance results, Baidu showed its determination to fight for the AI ​​throne.

Source: finance.yahoo.com