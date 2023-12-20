Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, has agreed to a “full recapitalization” of McLaren Group, which sees a “simplified share structure and streamlined governance process” going forward.

The announcement came following unanimous approval from the McLaren Group board, which oversees the McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing divisions for road and track endeavors respectively.

A Sky News report late on Tuesday claimed that Mumtalaqat, already the majority shareholder in the McLaren Group, is set to effectively become the sole shareholder by converting around 20% of his equity into new contracts with the team’s minority shareholders. Was.

McLaren Group announces ‘complete recapitalization’ deal

Sky News reports that McLaren Racing has its own external shareholders, with that subsidiary area of ​​the business overseeing their Formula 1, IndyCar, Extreme E and Formula E teams.

According to Reuters, Mumtalakat already had an estimated 60% stake in McLaren Group, and this recapitalization is set to strengthen that position – although the announcement did not specifically say how much of the company he now owns. Is nearby.

Paul Walsh, executive chairman of McLaren Group, said: “Completing the recapitalization is an important step in the ongoing transformation of the Group and provides a solid platform to enhance our product offering and brand presence.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the Group’s majority shareholder, said: “Today’s announcement is testament to the diligent steps taken in a comprehensive and long-term plan.” “Our partners will provide an optimal governance structure as the Group continues to design and deliver the world’s most innovative and exciting supercars.”

PlanetF1.com contacted McLaren Group and McLaren Racing for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

