Bahrain government websites briefly inaccessible after cyber attack on Israel-Hamas war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The websites of two government ministries in Bahrain were briefly inaccessible Tuesday night after a cyberattack took them down, reportedly over the island state’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. But.

A statement posted online by a self-described group calling itself al-Toofan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information Affairs. Later both became accessible.

Another statement included scans of passports of US citizens and a top Russian diplomat in Bahrain that reportedly came from the hack.

The statement said the hacks were carried out in retaliation for “unusual statements issued” by the island’s Al Khalifa ruling family, without elaborating. Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa kicked off a summit in the kingdom last week, calling for an end to the hostage exchange and bloodshed between Hamas and Israel.

A statement from the Bahraini government sent to The Associated Press on Tuesday night acknowledged that “several government agency websites have been the target of malicious cyberattacks today.”

“The Government of Bahrain has implemented a comprehensive cyber security strategy and framework to address such threats,” the statement said. “Government operations remained unaffected by the attacks, and work is ongoing to restore access to the targeted websites.”

In February, the self-described group issued a claim that it had taken down the websites of Bahrain’s international airport, state news agency and chamber of commerce to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country. The same shadowy self-described group targeted government websites during last year’s elections, which were boycotted by the banned Shia opposition group and others.

Bahrain reached a diplomatic recognition agreement with Israel along with the United Arab Emirates in 2020. The island kingdom, which is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, has faced repeated criticism from its regional arch-rival Iran.

,

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

John Gambrell, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com