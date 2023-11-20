Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation at the World Travel Market 2023

Bahamas celebrates a successful show at the World Travel Market 2023

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation (BMOTIA) showcased the islands of the Bahamas in style at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2023, held November 6-8.

With a rich history spanning over 40 years, WTM stands as the foremost global event in the travel and tourism sector, with the participation of over 5,000 exhibitors representing 182 countries and territories. BMOTIA’s presence at the event marked a milestone in its ongoing commitment to promoting The Bahamas as a premier travel destination.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence on July 10, 2023, The Bahamas expanded its celebration at the event, offering traditional Junkanoo and a commemorative cake to mark this historical milestone.

Led by Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the delegation included members of the Bahamas Tourist Office in the United Kingdom and members of the international team with expertise in sales, marketing and communications. The team comprised of global contacts within the travel industry and notable partners at the Bahamas booth included representatives from Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Atlantis Paradise Island, Margaritaville Beach Resort, Majestic Tours and Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board.

Director General Duncombe said, “The World Travel Market 2023 has once again proven to be a landmark event in the industry calendar, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the world-class offerings in the Bahamas islands, establish new relationships and nurture existing partnerships. Does.”

Duncombe highlighted the extensive engagement with over 100 contacts, including key partners from the airline, hotel and trade industries. He also emphasized the enthusiasm of the attendees in sampling the culture, heritage and vibrancy during the exhibition.

Reflecting on 50 years of Bahamas independence, Duncombe noted the achievements of the country’s economic growth and thriving social communities. Record tourism numbers have been achieved this year, surpassing 2019’s tourist numbers (7.2 million).

Duncombe concluded: “The stage is now set for an even more vital and prosperous 2024. The Bahamas is open for business, and we look forward to continuing the constructive discussions discussed at WTM to further strengthen our position on the world stage.” And look forward to exploring business opportunities.”

about bahamas

With over 700 islands and caves and 16 unique island destinations, the Bahamas are located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that takes travelers away from their everyday lives. The islands of the Bahamas feature world-class fishing, diving, sailing, bird-watching and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular waters and pristine beaches perfect for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands available at www.bahamas.com, download the Bahamas App, or visit Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why it’s better to be in the Bahamas.

