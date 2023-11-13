BAE Systems orders increase as nations increase military spending

Britain’s largest defense contractor has received orders worth more than £30 billion this year

BAE Systems said in August that it expects business to grow 5-7% in 2023

BAE Systems has reiterated its recently upgraded annual guidance after securing almost £10 billion of orders over the past few months.

Britain’s largest defense contractor said in August it expected turnover to grow by 5 to 7 percent in 2023, with underlying earnings rising by 6 to 8 percent and free cash flow of about £1.8 billion.

The FTSE 100 company, which makes the Eurofighter Typhoon jet, has won more than £30 billion of orders this year, with £21.1 billion placed between January and June.

Other orders worth £10 billion have since been awarded, including a £4 billion contract from the Ministry of Defense for work on the SSN-AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine programme.

BAE has also been awarded deals worth about $800 million to provide Bradley fighting vehicles and $500 million from Sweden for artillery systems.

Governments have been increasing military budgets over the past two years due to increased geopolitical tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns over China’s claims to Taiwan.

Geopolitical tensions have increased in the wake of the Israel–Hamas war, which has given rise to concerns of a broader Middle East conflict.

BAE’s revenues and orders have increased, with BAE achieving a record backlog of £66.2 billion in June.

Its chief executive, Charles Woodburn, said: ‘Order flow on new and existing programmes, renewals on existing positions and progress with our opportunity pipeline remains strong.

‘These strengthen our confidence and visibility for good top line growth in the coming years, and we continue to reinforce our value compounding model with a particular focus on operating performance and disciplined capital allocation.’

BAE expects to return about £1.4 billion to investors in 2023, partly through an 11.5p per share interim dividend it plans to pay on November 30, and partly through a £1.5 billion stock buyback plan announced last year. Through.

The company also plans to spend £4.4 billion to acquire the aerospace division of Ball Corporation to help expand its US operations and increase its presence in industries such as civil aerospace, missiles and munitions.

Arin Chikri, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘BAE holds an important position in the defense market, and another promising update proves why the group is held in such high regard in the defense sector.

‘With some of its biggest buyers, the UK, US and Europe, all expected to increase defense budgets in the coming years, there is indeed huge potential for this jet-maker.’

BAE Systems shares were up 0.6 per cent, or 6.5p, at £11.10 on Monday morning and have climbed almost 53 per cent in the last 12 months.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk