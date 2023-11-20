Badshah fed 500 underprivileged children on his birthday, became nutrition champion to feed India – News18

The king celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming purpose.

Badshah celebrated his birthday in collaboration with Feeding India, India’s leading social impact organization.

To kick off his birthday celebrations in an inspiring way, the music mogul, philanthropist, patron and entrepreneur Badshah collaborated with Feeding India, India's leading social impact organization.

She was seen spending about two hours at Rishi Valmiki Eco School in Goregaon, an educational institution for low-income groups supported by Feeding India under the Poshan Se Pathshala programme. During his interaction with the children, he highlighted the important role of nutrition in overall well-being and actively participated in distributing homemade lunch consisting of rajma rice and fruits to over 500 children. Additionally, he also promised to donate Rs 10 lakh to the school besides cutting a huge cake and joining the children in performing his radio superhit ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’.

This collaboration will strengthen the 38-year-old music legend’s commitment to be a nutrition champion, work towards the eradication of hunger and malnutrition and enhance Feeding India’s long-term vision to make India malnutrition-free. In recent times, Badshah, the fourth most followed Indian artist on Spotify, has been associated with humanitarian projects like Tata Memorial Hospital and Dharavi Dream Project and has been an active campaigner of women and child-led issues.

Badshah says, “I am grateful to Feeding India for giving me the opportunity to celebrate my birthday in a more meaningful way. I am committed to working towards tackling malnutrition, but I will also encourage the youth to become catalysts for change and make India malnutrition free.”

Since joining hands with Zomato in 2019, Feeding India has served over 15 crore meals to over 25 cities in collaboration with trusted NGOs and government partners. Feeding India’s community engagement program began last year through the Feeding India Concert headlined by Post Malone, which helped 30,000 youth inspire positive change. Celebrating its one-year milestone, the program is now spread across over 40 chapters across the country, each with dedicated volunteers aka Nutrition Champions.

Vishal Kumar, Head of Feeding India, says, “Supporting the Honorable Prime Minister’s call to make malnutrition eradication a mass movement, we are committed to strengthening our volunteer network. By working together with recognized voices, it becomes easier to amplify our message, reach a broader audience, and inspire more people to join the movement to eradicate malnutrition. We are grateful to Badshah for his support as Nutrition Champion.” He further added, “Going forward we will focus on community mobilization and collaboration with artists to drive deeper impact and bigger impact to further this objective.” Will continue to do.”

Feeding India believes that by actively involving nutrition champions in key decision making and creating awareness about the issue, the organization aims to promote behavior change and empower people to contribute to their own development and society as a whole. To empower them to actively contribute to the development of India.

