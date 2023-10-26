Bad roads and cycle lanes. Why do e-scooter riders ride the sidewalk?

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – MAY 16: A Dot electric scooter stands outside the fence , [+] Cinquantenaire Park in the commune of Etterbeek in Brussels, Belgium on 16 May 2023. Based on a survey of 1,402 Dot users in Belgium, France, Italy, Sweden and the UK, the energy crisis has encouraged more people across Europe to travel using its e-scooter and e-bike services, of which 69% people used to do this. Now use cars less. (Photo by Omar Habana/Getty Images) getty images

E-scooter users often ride on footpaths due to poor road infrastructure.

That’s according to a study by Dutch e-scooter rental company Dot, which operates in several cities in Europe and Israel.

Cameras equipped with AI technology were installed on Dot e-scooters in Brussels, Grenoble and Tel Aviv to monitor how and where its e-scooters are being used.

The cameras, built by Irish start-up Luna Systems, collected data from more than 3,000 trips over 3,700 miles.

The study conducted in these cities revealed that e-scooter riders mostly stuck to roads and cycle lanes and 93% of riders stayed away from footpaths.

In cases where an e-scooter rider mounted the sidewalk, the study found that in 71% of these cases, the rider did so because road conditions were too poor to travel on.

Riding on sidewalks has been a scourge for e-scooter companies, with criticism over how the vehicles are sometimes used on sidewalks and footpaths. This poses a danger to pedestrians and in some cases, collisions even result in death.

Companies have launched various technological initiatives to tackle this problem such as geofencing devices that slow down or stop e-scooters when it detects that the vehicle is on the sidewalk or somewhere else it should not be.

The DOT study claims that poor infrastructure on roads for micromobility vehicles leads many people to climb onto the footpath.

Other reasons for leaving the road or cycle lane were cases of cycle lanes ending at the footpath or blocked roads and cycle lanes.

It said a quarter of cases of riding on footpaths were due to “irresponsible riding behaviour”.

Maxim Romain, DOT’s chief operating officer, said, “It’s clear from these findings that most e-scooter riders want to use them responsibly. If they resort to riding on sidewalks, it’s often because they feel comfortable there.” Feel safe.”

“We look forward to working closely with the cities we serve in using these findings to improve road conditions and infrastructure, creating environments where people can use sustainable transport in the right way.” “Feel safer and more confident.”

DOT said it is sharing the data with city officials to help them make decisions about cycling and other road infrastructure.

Laura Mollard-Dumont, mobility project manager for the city of Grenoble, said AI cameras could help enforce better compliance among e-scooter users.

“These features demonstrate another benefit of shared scooters over private vehicles, helping city officials better understand different ways to get around the city.”

DoT said it can also use the data generated from the cameras to alert footpath riders with notices about compliance and educational tools for safe use of e-scooters.

Andrew Fleury, chief executive of Luna Systems, which makes AI camera systems, said the technology could be used to better understand why a rider is behaving a certain way.

“For each incident, operators can understand the location, duration and speed, as well as the number of people affected by rider behavior,” he said. “This data allows operators to communicate and engage with riders about specific events. We believe this data can also help cities understand how to accommodate scooters in the future.” “How to plan a structure.”

The DOT said it would conduct further studies with cameras in Madrid, Lyon and London.