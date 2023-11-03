Bad news for 'crazy' Donald Trump: He may have cheated to get into business school

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump has alleged that she cheated to get into the prestigious Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. His father, Fred Trump Jr., struggled with alcoholism and had a poor relationship with his own father and younger brother, the future president, before dying in 1981.

Donald Trump and his siblings significantly reduced Fred Trump Jr.’s family’s share of their grandfather, Fred Trump Sr.’s inheritance, causing a lasting family rift. Mary Trump and her brother contested Fred Trump Sr.’s will.

Mary Trump’s vendetta against ‘crazy’ uncle

Mary Trump has waged a scorched earth campaign against her uncle since becoming president. In the ongoing fraud lawsuit she has repeatedly referred to him as “crazy” and claimed that her cousins ​​– Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric – made the sale of Mar-a-Lago inevitable on social media. Have given.

Donald Trump could be protected from the auction of Mar-a-Lago in the event that the Trump Organization is formally dissolved as a New York state entity by the Florida state constitution.

“It appears to contain restrictive language [Florida] The Constitution, but some courts have not interpreted it that way,” Paul Golden, author of Litigating Constructive Trusts, told Newsweek. “Another issue is whether Mr. Trump would be considered a Florida resident who has maintained that property as his residence. One would expect Letitia James to claim that it cannot actually be considered a residence because it is a members-only club with guest rooms.

Golden added: “If only part of the property is considered his ‘residence’, there are further complications.”

Did Trump cheat to get into UPenn?

Mary Trump alleged in her 2020 memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, that Donald Trump had paid someone to take her SAT exams in order to attend Wharton. When the book first came out in 2020, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews denied the allegation.

Before attending Wharton, Donald Trump attended Fordham University in New York. He reportedly received help from his friend James Nolan, who was a Penn admissions officer at the time. He pursued Barack Obama to release his college transcripts in 2011, but so far he has refused to release his transcripts.

Trump claimed to have graduated first in his class in 1968, but his name was nowhere on the dean’s list. If true, Donald Trump shares the distinction of exaggerating his academic performance to the press with his successor Joe Biden, who was ousted from the 1988 presidential race for lying about his law school performance. Had to go out.

Does Trump cheat at golf?

Claims that the former president committed fraud are nothing new. Sports writer Rick Reilly alleged in 2019 that Trump cheats at his favorite sport: golf.

“Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf,” Reilly wrote. “He throws, boots and shakes it. He lies about his lies. He manipulates, fools and whines. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, caddies became so accustomed to seeing him kick his ball back down the fairway that they came up with a nickname for him: ‘Pele.’”

Who knows if there is any truth behind these claims, but the former president has long been a master of the fish story for his exaggeration and boastfulness.

Trump Steaks, which Donald Trump claimed were “in a league of their own”, to provide an example, failed shortly after debuting in The Sharper Image. Trump is the greatest showman since PT Barnum, and he’s made a living by succeeding at spinning a few yarns.

John Rossomando is a defense and counterterrorism analyst and served as a senior counterterrorism analyst at the Investigative Project on Terrorism for eight years. His work has been featured in numerous publications, including The American Thinker, The National Interest, National Review Online, Daily Wire, Red Alert Politics, CNSNews.com, The Daily Caller, Human Events, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Townhall.com, and many others. And crisis magazine. He also served as senior managing editor of The Bulletin, a 100,000-circulation daily newspaper in Philadelphia, and received a first-place award from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors for his reporting.

from the safe

GOP 2024 presidential field now narrows

‘Take him off the ballot’: Donald Trump gets more bad news

Source: www.19fortyfive.com