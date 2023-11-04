Bad news for bulls: Bears still control this market until S&P 500 goes above 4400

The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index SPX, bounced off the lower trend line of the bear market last week. The upcoming rally has been strong due to technically oversold conditions and favorable seasonal patterns.

But is this just another oversold rally, doomed to fail on a drop to or just above the 20-day moving average (as it did in early October)? Or is it the “real thing”, which has more lasting power? The answer will come from the price action of SPX.

The S&P 500 is currently locked in a downtrend (lower highs and lower lows), marked by the descending red lines on the attached SPX chart. Until that changes, it is still a bear market. The area around 4400 is important in this regard for a few reasons. Firstly, a close above 4401.60 will close the gap on the charts since mid-September. Second, the downtrend line is in the same area, so a close above will result in a breakout above the downtrend line. Third, 4400 is the October high, so it is a resistance zone.

On the other hand, if this is merely an oversold rally, expect it to reach just above the SPX’s descending 20-day moving average, currently at around 4270.

Last week, several internal indicators generated buy signals, and we’ll review them here. First, a new MacMillan Volatility Bands (MVB) buy signal was generated (the green “B” on the SPX chart). Its target is the upper +4σ band, which is currently at around 4420 and moving sideways. The buy signal will be stopped if the SPX closes below the -4σ band – as was the case with the two most recent MVB buy signals. That lower band is currently at around 4120. This has been a useful indicator for a long time, and it is rare to see two weak signals in a row. But the same thing happened.

Put-call ratios are still giving mixed signals. The standard equity-only put-call ratio generated a buy signal a few weeks ago, and it was certainly premature at best and downright wrong at worst. The weighted equity-only put-call ratio remains on a sell signal and remains on that sell signal today. Meanwhile, the total put-call ratio generated a buy signal. This is a type of short-term signal, as its target is a gain of 100 points for the SPX. That has already happened, so that signal – while correct – is no longer in use.

Market breadth has finally improved, and the NYSE Breadth Oscillator has generated and confirmed a buy signal. However, the “Stock Only” breadth oscillator is still not on a buy signal. However, it is quite close to one, and could be confirmed today if the breadth is positive.

New lows on the NYSE continue to trend higher. Even as the market was rising this week, 100 to 200 stocks on the NYSE were at new lows. Thus, this indicator remains negative. Its sell signal will only be triggered if the NYSE’s new high exceeds the new low for two consecutive days.

Indicators related to the VIX VIX VX00 are turning bullish in their outlook for stocks. Firstly, the “Spike Peak” buy signal of October 24 remains in place. Second, the $VIX sell signal trend, which was generated when both the VIX and its 20-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, is in danger. If the VIX closes below the 200-day moving average, the sell signal will be stopped, and that looks to be happening. Yesterday (November 1), the VIX closed a few cents below the 200-day moving average, but we’d like to see something more definite to warrant a sell signal. At the time of this writing, the VIX is well below the 200-day (which is at about 17.35). Any close by VIX below 16.80 would trigger a sell signal.

The creation of volatility derivatives came dangerously close to a sell signal, but that position was never achieved. Now, it is improving to a more bullish outlook for shares. The term structure of VIX futures is now biased upward again following the SPX rally and the FOMC meeting. The 9-day CBOE Volatility Index (VIX9D) remains above the VIX, but this is mostly due to the fact that the unemployment report is due tomorrow.

The October seasonal pattern has been extremely bullish again this year. This seasonal pattern begins with the close of trading on October 27 and continues through November 2. In that time, the SPX has been bullish again this year, and so this seasonal pattern will hold at 32 wins and 6 losses after today. We will use it again next year.

In short, we are maintaining a “major” bearish stance due to the downtrend on the SPX charts. Additionally, we are trading other signals – many of which are bullish – around that “core”.

New Recommendation: Consumer Staples SPDR (XLP)

Again, this recommendation was not filled last week, but it is open for the upcoming week since XLP

XLP is messing with entry points. The original recommendation was based on an MVB buy signal, which has still not been confirmed. At this point, a close above 68.04 would also be a small technical upside breakout.

If XLP closes above 68.04, Then buy 4 XLP Dec (1) 68 calls According to the market.

XLP: 67.94

If purchased we will block in the next newsletter.

New Recommendation: MVB Buy Signal

Another MVB buy signal has been generated, as noted in the market commentary above. We are going to act on this signal.

Buy 1 SPY December (15th) at-the-money calls And sell 1 SPY December (15th) calls at an attractive price of 15 points more.

We will maintain this position until SPX reaches the +4σ band or closes below the -4σ band, whichever comes first. We will update the status every week in the following section.

follow up action:

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

We are using a “standard” rolling procedure for our SPY spreads: In any vertical bullish or bearish spread, if the underlying hits the short strike, roll the entire spread. It will be rolled up in the case of a call bull spread, or rolled down in the case of a bear put spread. Unless otherwise instructed, stick to the same finish and keep the same distance between strokes.

tall 1 spy

detective

November (10th) 412 Put: The equity-only-put-call ratio was bought in line with sell signals. We will hold puts until the weighted ratio converts to buying. Recently, we tumbled down when the 420 put became eight points in-the-money. Continue to roll down every time the put reaches 8 points ITM. In short, this is our “main” bearish scenario.

long 2 eqr

EQR

November (17th) 60 Puts: November (17) Roll down to 52.5 put. We will maintain it as long as the weighted put-call ratio for EQR remains on a sell signal.

Long 1 SPY November (20th) 412 Put: Established in line with the “New Highs vs. New Lows” sell signal. Stop if the number of new highs exceeds new lows on the NYSE for two consecutive days. Recently, we moved to the 412 put when the 420 put became eight points in-the-money (ITM). Continue to roll down on each put, this becomes an eight-figure ITM.

long 0 chef

cook

November (17th) 20 Put: Stopped on November 1, when CHEF closed above 20.20.

long 2 dlr

dlr

November (10th) 118 Put: Sell ​​these puts now, as the weighted put-call ratio is no longer at a sell signal.

long 3 xle

xle

November (17th) 86 Put: Hold on as long as XLE’s weighted put-call ratio remains on a sell signal.

Long 1 SPY November (17th) 434 Calls Short 1 SPY November (17th) 452 Calls: This spread was purchased in line with the CBOE equity-only put-call ratio buy signal. We are stuck without stopping at the beginning. If the long side gets at least 8 points in-the-money then roll over the entire spread.

tall 3 es

es

November (17) 60 Call: Maintain this position until the weighted put-call ratio chart for ES remains at a buy signal.

Long 1 SPY November (10th) 418 Call: We originally bought two calls in line with October’s seasonal trade. Then, when SPY rose, we sold them and got into a 418 call. Sell ​​this call when trading closes Thursday, November 2.

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

Send questions to: [email protected].

Lawrence G. McMillan is Chairman of McMillan Analysis, a registered investment and commodity trading advisor. Macmillan may hold positions in the securities recommended in this report in both personal and client accounts. He is an experienced trader and money manager and the author of the best-selling book, Options as a Strategic Investment. www.optionstrategist.com

©Macmillan Analysis Corporation is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor and with the CFTC as a commodity trading advisor. The information contained in this newsletter has been carefully compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Officers or directors of Macmillan Analysis Corporation or accounts managed by such persons may have positions in the securities recommended in the Advice.

Source: www.marketwatch.com