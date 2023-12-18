Bad News. Amazon satellite internet could be about 3 years away The Motley Fool

On December 1, 2023, Amazon.Com (AMZN 1.73%) made a surprise announcement.

After refusing to patronize SpaceX rockets for more than a year – awarding multibillion-dollar satellite launch contracts to essentially every space company on the market But SpaceX – Amazon reversed course two weeks ago and awarded SpaceX three (out of more than 90) contracts to launch Amazon Project Kuiper internet satellites atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

And that wasn’t even the most surprising revelation from Amazon’s press release.

After launching two test satellites for the Project Kuiper satellite internet system earlier this year, Amazon now says it is “preparing to begin satellite manufacturing before full-scale deployment beginning in the first half of 2024 ” Additionally, “we expect enough satellites to be deployed to begin initial customer pilots in the second half of 2024.”

A lesson from space history

Why was this surprising? Well, consider the example of SpaceX and Its Satellite Internet Group, Starlink.

Like Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Starlink began with the launch of a pair of test satellites (called Microsat 2A and Microsat 2B) in February 2018. SpaceX then spent the next 15 months testing these satellites in orbit – testing their communications with ground stations. each other, testing their upload and download speeds – before deciding that all systems are “up” and it’s time to start mass production.

Its first launch of a full payload of operational Starlink satellites entered Earth orbit in May 2019. spacex then Ongoing By the time the satellites were launched in October 2020, it had approximately 1,000 satellites in orbit. Only then did SpaceX decide it had reached the critical stage and invited customers to sign up for beta service with Starlink.

Add it all up: SpaceX needed 32 months to go from test satellites to beta service. spacex, A company known for moving fast and breaking things, whose unofficial middle name is “Rapid Unplanned Disassembly.”

Amazon thinks differently

Logically, you would probably expect it to take at least that much time – three or so years – for Amazon.com, which was founded by Jeff Bezos, whose own space company, Blue Origin, has adopted the motto: “Grandtime ferrociter,” or “step-by-step, brutally.”

But logic cannot apply here.

Recall that Amazon launched its first test satellite for Project Kuiper in October 2023. Yet now, Amazon says it will begin launching satellites on a large scale within the next six months and will begin “early customer pilots” — beta testing — in less than 12 months. , (So, not a total of 32 months from test to beta, but only 14 months.)

This is a very fast timeline that Amazon is marking down.

And yet, if Amazon is to be believed, it looks like customers (and shareholders) can expect it to generate beta service revenue from test satellites in less than half the time it took SpaceX. This is either an incredibly optimistic timeline or it means that Amazon has spent the last two months testing its first pair of satellites and has already concluded that everything is working so well that it wants to Feels confident in moving forward with the rollout.

Amazon wants billions in Internet profits

Confident or desperate or greedy – or possibly some combination of the three.

It’s worth pointing out that Amazon has good reason to hasten its rollout. When it first got the license to build Project Kuiper, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave its approval to Amazon’s commitment to put half of the company’s 3,236 satellites into orbit by July 2026 — so Amazon is on a deadline here. Is working on.

It’s also worth pointing out that — even for a company with a $1.5 trillion market cap, nearly $515 billion in revenue last year and more than $12 billion in operating income — Amazon has a huge economic burden to get Project Kuiper up and running. There is encouragement. Again, from a steady start, SpaceX has turned Starlink into a $3 billion per year business in just five years. It is doubling its Starlink revenue annually and targeting a 60% operating profit margin But Those revenues.

The math on this is not difficult. $3 billion x 2 x 0.6 = Starlink is potentially making $3.6 billion in operating profit in 2024, which is equivalent to 30% of Amazon’s own operating profit last year (according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence). If Amazon can even come close to replicating SpaceX’s work with Starlink, satellite internet could become a major profit driver for Amazon.com in future years.

Whether it takes Amazon three years to do it, or 32 months, or just 14 months — the race has officially started.

