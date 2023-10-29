Bad loans are becoming a real problem for regional banks

Office building in Southern California. A healthcare operator in the Northeast. A bankrupt oil and gas company in the Atlanta suburbs.

These were among the assets that became a source of lending problems for regional banks in the third quarter as corporate borrowers and commercial real estate began to show more signs of stress.

In recent weeks many medium-sized financial institutions across the country reported that non-performing loans, a measure that tracks borrowers who are behind on their payments, increased during the third quarter. They also revealed rising costs from unpaid loans written off as losses.

Of 18 regional banks with assets ranging from $50 billion to $250 billion analyzed by Yahoo Finance, 15 reported a jump in non-performing loans compared to the same period the same year. The average increase was 80% higher than the third quarter of 2022, and 8% higher than the second quarter of this year.

Charge-offs – a measure of unpaid loans written off as losses – also increased in 15 out of 18 banks compared to the same period last year.

“Investors have been preparing for credit trends to weaken, but that was always theoretical, where now we’re actually seeing it,” David Chiaverini, regional and mid-sized bank analyst at Wedbush, told Yahoo Finance.

“We may be in the early stages of the credit cycle,” he said.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) fell 2.3% on Friday, reaching levels last seen in September 2020, as concerns grew about the industry’s future profitability if interest rates remain high for a while longer. Stocks of medium-sized regional banks have fallen more than giant institutions like JPMorgan Chase.

But Scott Sifers, an analyst at Piper Sandler, said many of the loan problems that emerged at regional banks during the third quarter were “atypical” issues, which some referred to as “one-offs” or “two-offs.” are, which should be tailored according to “a particular situation”.

“Having said that, it does feel like the further we go, the more of these one-off issues could lead to widespread credit deterioration,” Seifers said, adding, “We’re not there yet.” Have arrived.”

‘There will definitely be loss’

Regional banks are particularly sensitive to commercial real estate vulnerabilities because they hold much greater exposure to those properties than their larger rivals.

Many began placing their bets on commercial real estate after the 2008 financial crisis, which was triggered by a housing crisis, and they continued to hold on even after the pandemic caused the evacuation of many city-center properties .

Now the steep decline in property values ​​and rising interest rates are making things even more challenging for borrowers as a lot of debt comes up for repayment. A total of $331 billion of U.S. commercial and multifamily mortgage debt is scheduled to mature in 2023, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s second-quarter report.

The issue is under investigation by regulators. “All bank regulators are working with banks that have, you know, problem real estate to resolve them,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the New York Economics Club earlier this month.

“Small banks have disproportionately large investments in real estate,” he said, and “there will certainly be losses.”

bad debt

One regional bank that highlighted some of its commercial real estate challenges in the third quarter was New York Community Bank (NYCB), which said its loan pile grew to $642 million. This was 64% more than the previous quarter and eight times more than the year-ago quarter.

It said the surge came largely from two office-related loans, one in Syracuse and the other in Manhattan.

In Utah, Salt Lake City-based Zions (Zion) shifted $64 million of loans to non-performing status in the quarter, most of which came from two suburban office properties in Southern California and a business loan that the bank foreclosed on in the fourth quarter. I am planning to sell.

“They were loans where the properties were being improved and then when the project was completed, they had a problem leasing it,” Tim Coffey, a bank analyst at Genie, told Yahoo Finance. “It makes complete sense in this environment, but it is somewhat unusual.”

M&T Bank (MTB), based in Buffalo, forgave $96 million of bad loans tied to a large health care company with office buildings in Washington DC, Boston and Connecticut, as well as operations in New York and Pennsylvania.

Non-performing loans tied to real estate could go into default or be resolved, said Stijn Van Nieuwerberg, a real estate professor at Columbia Business School. But he added, “This may take years to resolve.”

When real estate loans go bad, banks may sell the borrower’s property to obtain cash. Recovery can be more challenging with business loans because collateral may include intellectual property or cash flow in addition to real estate and equipment.

‘Idiot’

A $219 million business loan shared by several regional banks turned into a problem in August when an Alpharetta, Ga. -based Mountain Express Oil filed in Chapter 7 bankruptcy court to liquidate its stake.

The company supplies fuel to convenience stores and travel centers and leases real estate at many of those locations. Mountain Express has filed for bankruptcy because it was not able to reach new agreements with its major landlord after the company ran into liquidity problems, its lawyer said.

The oil-and-gas distributor’s bankruptcy wave spread to several Southeast banks — including First Horizon (FHN), Pinnacle (PNFP), Synovus (SNV) and Cadence Bank (CADE), as well as Los Angeles-based Hope Bank Is included. ,

Pinnacle Bank charged $9.5 million on the loan, with CEO Harold Carpenter calling it “a bit of an anomaly”.

Executives at both First Horizon and Hope Bank described their $72 million and $23 million charge-offs from losses as “extraordinary.”

Columbus, Ga. “Along with the other banks in the syndicate, we are in the process of assessing and evaluating all avenues of recovery,” Kevin Blair, CEO of Synovus, told analysts after disclosing a $23 million charge-off related to the loan. ,

