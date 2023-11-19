Babcock Devonport welcomes more than 250 recruits

International defense company Babcock has welcomed more than 250 new apprentices and graduates to its Devonport facility in Plymouth.

Induction is part of the company’s early career programme.

New joiners will benefit from the recently launched Babcock Skills Academy.

Paul Watson, managing director of Babcock Devonport, said: “We are delighted to welcome so many talented recruits.”

Early career employees will support a variety of business areas at the site, from submarine life extension programs to advanced manufacturing projects.

Trainee roles include welders, fabricators and pipe workers.

Graduate specialists include engineering, naval architecture and project management.

Mr Watson said: “The caliber of our candidates was again very high this year and it is fantastic to offer so many apprentices and graduates the opportunity to unlock their potential with us.”

‘The right skills’

Gareth Kenward, apprentice and early career manager at Babcock, said the opportunity was important for the business and the city.

He said: “It’s great from a South-West perspective, it’s great from a City perspective and it’s great from Babcock’s perspective, but it’s all about making sure that we get the work we need to do.” We have trained people at the right level to do what we are going to do.

“Not just in the short and medium term, but also in the long term.”

Mr Kenward said: “There have been huge technological advances and they continue to happen. We need to make sure we are equipping our workforce with the right skills to meet those changing environments.”

The company has now launched a recruitment drive for the next intake of graduates joining in September 2024.

