Azuki DAO changes name to ‘Bean’ as it drops lawsuit against founder

UPDATE – November 25th 11:45am UTC: This article was updated after receiving a clarifying statement from a spokesperson for Azuki DAO regarding the token distribution plan.

Azuki DAO, an informal community decentralized autonomous organization based around a non-fungible token collection, has announced its rebranding to “Bean” as it drops a proposed lawsuit against the NFT collection’s founder, Zgabond, in a $39 million mining case. .

In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Azuki developers said the DAO will rebrand into a memecoin project and become part of the Ethereum layer-2 BLAST ecosystem. The developers also claim that Bean has also secured $10 million from “key investors” for its growth and acceleration within the Blast ecosystem.

The total supply of the proposed Bean Memecoin will be 1 billion. In a follow-up statement sent to Cointelegraph, Azuki DAO developers said that the current token supply plan displayed on its website is “outdated.” The plan previously stated that 40% percent of the tokens are allocated to its treasury, 50% to Azuki DAO members, and 10% to Azuki NFT creator Zagabond. The plan also previously stated that minting would only be available to Azuki NFT holders, who would have to do so within 24 hours of the token’s launch or face “token burn.”

The following statement states that “50% of $bean [token] The Azuki chain was allocated to the Azuki DAO community for the airdrop of NFTs, which concluded four months ago. “The remaining tokens are still at the address,” he said. $40% of beans [token] $BIN was allocated to the treasury, and 10% of $BIN was allocated to Zagabond, which is currently still held at the address.”

The Azuki NFT collection represents 10,000 anime-themed profile pictures (PFPs). In June, a second series of 10,000 PFPs in the Azuki collection, called “Elementals”, was released by Zagabond. However, soon after release, users noticed close similarities between Elemental PFP and Azuki PFP, leading to the latter becoming vulnerable through increased supply.

The price of Azuki NFTs reportedly dropped 44% shortly after the release of Elementals. The move also triggered a community lawsuit resolution initiated by Azuki DAO against creator Zagabond.

“Detailed information on funding and a roadmap for future development will be revealed soon,” the developers wrote.

