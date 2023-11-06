Azteco's Bitcoin Voucher Giveaway: How everyone attending Blockchain Jungle will receive Bitcoin

[PRESS RELEASE – San José, Costa Rica, November 5th, 2023]

In an unprecedented move, Azteco has promised to distribute thousands of dollars in Bitcoin vouchers, highlighting the ease and accessibility of its innovative voucher system.

As excitement builds for the upcoming Blockchain Jungle 2023 conference, Azteco, the world’s leading provider of Bitcoin vouchers, has announced an unprecedented initiative that will see all attendees leave the event with Bitcoin.

In a bold strategy designed to showcase the power and simplicity of its unique voucher system, Azteco is promising to distribute thousands of dollars in Bitcoin vouchers to all conference attendees. The move is expected to generate significant buzz for the event and will also highlight the potential of Azteco’s innovative approach to democratizing access to the world’s most famous cryptocurrency.

David Bailey, CMO of Azteco, commented, “We believe in the transformative power of Bitcoin, especially for those who have been excluded from the traditional financial system. We show our commitment by giving away Bitcoin vouchers at one of the biggest blockchain events of the year. What better way to showcase that? We’re excited to introduce more people to the ease and convenience of our voucher system.”

The giveaway will be structured in such a way that all attendees can experience first-hand the simplicity of obtaining Bitcoin using Azteco’s voucher system. All participants will be provided with Azteco vouchers, which they can redeem for Bitcoin in just a few minutes, reflecting the company’s mission to make Bitcoin accessible to everyone, everywhere, every day.

The Blockchain Jungle 2023 conference is scheduled to take place on November 16 at the Convention Center in San José, Costa Rica. This one-day event aims to establish Costa Rica as a global blockchain hub by 2030. Attendees can look forward to inspiring talks, interactive workshops, collaborative breakout sessions and a gala concert. The conference will feature renowned speakers including Nick Szabo, Perrianne Boring, Kathy Hackel, Glenda Umana and Samuel Burke. Additionally, special guests such as Costa Rica’s Minister of Technology, Paula Bogantes, and Pedro Bierut, CEO of PROCOMER, will also share their insights. With over 30 speakers in total, the event promises to be a landmark occasion in the blockchain industry.

This collaboration between Azteco and Blockchain Jungle will be one of the highlights of the conference, drawing attention to the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize not only finance, but many sectors of the global economy.

About Azteco

Founded in 2019 and based in Santa Monica, California, Azteco is changing the way people access and use Bitcoin. With a presence in over 190 countries, the company’s unique voucher system makes it easy for individuals to buy, save and send Bitcoin, breaking down barriers to financial inclusion around the world. For more information, visit azte.co and blockchainjungle.com

source: cryptopotato.com