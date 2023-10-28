Azov soldier told to 'hide in the corner' at business event because of military uniform

A female soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), whose group was invited to a business organization event in Kiev, was reportedly told to hide away from event attendees because she was wearing her uniform Was.

She claimed in a post on social media that Olena Tolkacheva, head of the Azov Angels protection service, was told to “hide in a corner” at the business event on the evening of 26 October because the men were afraid of her clothes.

“We faced a strange and shocking situation when 30 minutes after we attended the event one of the representatives of the organizers came to us and asked us to hide in a corner as the people present at the event were scared by the military uniforms ” Tolkacheva said on the video.

had an exclusive conversation with Kyiv postTolkacheva said that the organizers of the event called her and “persuaded her to withdraw the position.”

“After the video was published they called me and asked me to somehow resolve this conflict,” Tolkacheva said.

Moreover, she said that from the first minute of her stay at the event she felt out of place: “When we walked in, we were already uncomfortable. We noticed how everyone was looking at us.”

“There were drunk people there, so they thought we were from the military commissary,” he said.

Tolkacheva says she was not only told to “hide in the corner” but was also escorted out of the room where the buffet was taking place.

“We were standing in the room where the buffet was. We were escorted out of there, then he said, ‘Finish your drinks and eat your food there.’ You have only 5 minutes and not even a minute more”, she said Kyiv Post.

“But he didn’t just insult me ​​personally, or the Protection Service, or the Third Assault Brigade. He insulted the entire army!”

Later after publishing the video, the founder of the Young Business Club, Andrey Ostapchuk, personally apologized on Facebook to the Azov Army and “to all those whose feelings were hurt by this situation.” He said that the position of any one individual does not reflect the position of the club.

“The opinion and position of the individual working in our team is not the position of the club and its members. The club has more than 70 employees. “We are constantly working to become one organization and build on common values,” Ostapchuk wrote.

“Unfortunately, this is not always possible. We thank the military every day for protecting our country and do our best to support them.

Ukrainians reacted strongly to the apology on social media.

“The best apology is to close this club of idiots,” one person wrote beneath the apology post.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted on his Facebook page, saying: “Even the most expensive suit of a … businessman is not worthy of the uniform of a defender of Ukraine.

“When they realize that without our protectors they are nothing, such incidents will not happen again.”

The situation angered many people on the Internet, saying Ukrainians have someone in their family who wears a military uniform and defends Ukraine every day.

“How low! The war isn’t over yet, and there’s already so much disrespect for the military. Shame on you!” one commenter wrote beneath Tolkacheva’s post.

“It’s a problem for men that they are afraid of the uniform. When I see the uniform, I feel safe and grateful. It is a shame to invite them in and then throw them out.”

Kyiv post Contacted the Young Business Club founded by Ostapchuk for comment and received an automated response in Russian.

From January 16, 2021, enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, entrepreneurs and other business entities must provide services and information only in the Ukrainian language (Article 30 of the Language Law).

Ostapchuk is married to Ukrainian businesswoman and blogger Yevheniya Gordienko, sparking controversy after he was spotted at a party with a vocal supporter of Putin.

